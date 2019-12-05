YODER: That was you, Lord, wasn’t it?

There’s a picture of a child looking toward the sky smiling. The caption reads, “That was you, Lord, wasn’t it?”
It reminds me of a true story my husband, Melvin, shared about his daughter Mary Ann. She was a cute little girl picking mulberries. With her purple-smeared face she looks up at the sky and says, “Thank you, God, for these mulberries. They sure are good!”
Looking back on my life, I’m thankful to see the hand of God working in it. Like that small child, I’ve said many times, “That was you, Lord, wasn’t it?”
Amazingly, the LORD of the universe cares for me. I’m no one special. And yet, He’s been with me my whole life. Leading me, guiding me, teaching me, saving me, and loving me.
But the truth is, I’m more like Gideon than David.
David, a mere shepherd boy, slew the great giant Goliath with his sling and one smooth stone, the humble weapons of a shepherd boy. The soldiers of Israel watch in amazement. Not one is willing to fight the Philistine.
But David knows something that we often forget. The battle is not ours. It belongs to God. That’s what David tells the mighty, undefeated Goliath who stands nine feet tall.
“You come to me with sword, with a spear, and with a javelin. But I come to you in the name of the LORD of hosts, the God of the armies of Israel whom you have defied. This day the LORD will deliver you into my hand ... Then all this assembly shall know that the LORD does not save with sword and spear; for the battle is the LORD’s and He will give you into our hands (1 Samuel 17:45-47).
That’s what we can tell anyone or anything out to defeat us. “This battle is not yours, it belongs to my God. He’s the God of angel armies. He’s the one who created me. He’s the one who sustains me. In times of trouble, He’s the one to whom I run. You can’t touch me unless He allows it. He’s not only the God of angel armies too numerous to count, He’s the God of me. Because He fights for me, you don’t stand a chance.”
When battle comes, too often we’re more like Gideon. He’s quickly and quietly threshing a small amount of wheat, hoping that the marauding bands of Midianites don’t find him. In other words, he’s hiding on the threshing floor. The Angel of the Lord greets him saying, “The Lord is with you, you mighty man of valor” (Judges 6:12).
Huh? Say what? Will you repeat that? I must have heard you incorrectly. You see, I’m terrified, trembling as I thresh this wheat, hiding from the Midianites.
But God is no respecter of persons. In fact, He often uses the weak and the unimpressive to do His will. Then there’s no doubt who’s really behind the miracle.
Also, the Lord sees us as who we can become, if we follow Him. That’s the key. We must follow Him. Why wouldn’t we? He knows us better than we know ourselves.
“For You formed my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb” (Psalm 139:13).
And because He fights for us, we don’t have to be afraid. “Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the battle is not yours, but God’s" (2 Chronicles 20:15).
Gideon’s instructed to “‘Go in this might of yours, and you shall save Israel from the hand of the Midianites. Have I not sent you?’
“So he said to Him, ‘O my Lord, how can I save Israel? Indeed my clan is the weakest in Manasseh and I am the least in my father’s house.’
“And the LORD said to him, ‘Surely I will be with you and you shall defeat the Midianites as one man.’” (Judges 6:14-16).
That’s just what happens. But first, Gideon’s instructed to tear down his father’s altar to Baal and to build an altar to the LORD in its place. We cannot serve the LORD while we are serving anything or anyone else. It just doesn’t work.
Sometimes we unknowingly serve other masters. We can’t miss our favorite sports team playing on TV, but on Sunday morning do we make the effort to get out of bed and go to the House of the Lord to worship Him?
Do we really trust the Lord with our problems? Our fears? Our lives? What about how we spend our time? Who we marry? Do we pray and ask for the Lord’s help? Do we earnestly seek Him and His will for our lives?
“As for God, His way is perfect; the word of the Lord is proven; He is a shield to all who trust Him" (Psalm 18:30).
David knew that. Gideon discovered that. How about you? If you surrender your life to the Lord, you’ll be forever changed. When we encounter Jesus, the living Messiah, our eyes are opened and we see all that the Lord does in our lives.
Then, like the small child in the picture, we can look up to the sky and say with confidence and love, “That was you, Lord, wasn’t it?”
And, “Thank you, Lord, for this life with you. It sure is good!”
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.