YODER: That was you, Lord, wasn’t it?

And because He fights for us, we don’t have to be afraid. “Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the battle is not yours, but God’s" (2 Chronicles 20:15).

Gideon’s instructed to “‘Go in this might of yours, and you shall save Israel from the hand of the Midianites. Have I not sent you?’

“So he said to Him, ‘O my Lord, how can I save Israel? Indeed my clan is the weakest in Manasseh and I am the least in my father’s house.’

“And the LORD said to him, ‘Surely I will be with you and you shall defeat the Midianites as one man.’” (Judges 6:14-16).

That’s just what happens. But first, Gideon’s instructed to tear down his father’s altar to Baal and to build an altar to the LORD in its place. We cannot serve the LORD while we are serving anything or anyone else. It just doesn’t work.

Sometimes we unknowingly serve other masters. We can’t miss our favorite sports team playing on TV, but on Sunday morning do we make the effort to get out of bed and go to the House of the Lord to worship Him?

Do we really trust the Lord with our problems? Our fears? Our lives? What about how we spend our time? Who we marry? Do we pray and ask for the Lord’s help? Do we earnestly seek Him and His will for our lives?