YODER: The Holy Week story of the centurion

To say that it’s a hard job, is a gross understatement. Being a guard during the crucifixions requires great strength. Strength of body and strength of mind.
Nailing a person to a wooden cross is a terrible job, but it’s a job that needs to be done. The men must turn off their emotions. No compassion. No sympathy. No spark of human kindness is allowed to ignite.
In the eyes of the law, these offenders deserve this horrific punishment. The hope, if there can be any hope in this setting, is that others witnessing the spectacle are deterred from becoming criminals.
Pulling guard duty is simply a death watch. But there’s nothing simple about it. The sights. The sounds. The smells. The atmosphere. It’s overwhelming to even try to imagine it.
But the centurion doesn’t have to use his imagination. Dressed in armor, he wears special armor that no eyes can see. The armor protecting his heart. Seeing pain and horrendous suffering is a way of life to him. Just part of the job. He consoles himself knowing that the people who hang on these crosses deserve to die. And they deserve to die in this inhumane manner. He’s seen too much of humanity to think anything else.
It’s not simply one unfortunate choice or one bad instance that leads the guilty to the cross. In most cases, it’s a lifetime of flouting the law. If there’s one thing this centurion knows that he cannot tolerate, it’s someone who thinks they’re above the law. To him, the law is king. Without laws there’s simply bedlam.
He’s firm with his men. The ones placed under his authority. He knows they must be tough to survive. He must be even tougher to lead them. He places all his faith in the Roman law and they must, too. There’s no room for dissension. No room for personal opinion or personal freedom. What a silly and extremely dangerous concept.
No, he and his men work together as a unit. He leads and they follow. It’s as simple as that. Until the day they bring the Nazarene to him. The one they mockingly call “The King of the Jews.” That’s the day everything changes for the centurion.
It’s a typical Friday. Just another day of death. Weak, bloody, beaten within an inch of his life, immediately the centurion knows there’s something different about the one they call Jesus. It’s hard for the centurion to explain, but he senses an otherworldliness about this man. He shakes off the feeling. As he knows, it’s not good to feel.
Yet, the centurion keeps an eye on this Jew. He hears the two men hung on crosses on either side of Jesus. The one mocks him and taunts him.
But the other says, “‘…Do you not even fear God seeing you are under the condemnation? … For we receive the due reward of our deeds; but this Man has done nothing wrong.’ Then he said to Jesus, ‘Lord, remember me when You come into Your kingdom.’ And Jesus said to him, ‘Assuredly, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise’” (Luke 23:40-43).
The sky turns black. Jesus cries out to the Father. “’Eli, Eli, lama sabachthani?’ That is, ‘My God, My God, why have you forsaken me?’” (Matthew 27:46). God the Father turns His back on our sin, yours and mine, that’s placed upon His Son. The very reason He came to earth, to be the sacrifice for our sin (John 3:16).
The veil of the temple separating us from God is torn from the top to the bottom. The earth quakes. Rocks are split. “And the graves were opened; and many bodies of the saints who had fallen asleep were raised” (Matthew 27:52).
Far off in the distance, the centurion thinks he hears another sound. The sound of a lamb being led to the slaughter. The perfect, unblemished lamb used for a sacrifice for the people’s sins in the temple.
A thought comes to the centurion. Is this the Son of God who takes away the sins of the world?
“So when the centurion and those with him, who were guarding Jesus, saw the earthquake and the things that had happened, they feared greatly saying, ‘Truly this was the Son of God!’” (Matthew 27:54).
I imagine that the centurion drops to his knees, forever changed. That happens when we encounter the living God. This leader of soldiers thinks that there’s nothing more spectacular than what he’s just seen. But he’s wrong. There’s more to come.
Sunday the women go to Jesus’ tomb to anoint his body. “And behold, there was a great earthquake; for an angel of the Lord descended from heaven, and came and rolled back the stone from the door, and sat on it. His countenance was like lightning and his clothing as white as snow. But the angel answered and said to the women, ‘Do not be afraid, for I know that you seek Jesus who was crucified. He is not here for He is risen, as He said…’” (Matthew 28:2-3, 5).
The minute that the centurion realizes that he took part in killing the Son of God must be overwhelming. Yet, we all share that guilt. Our sins nailed Jesus to that cross. But His love for us kept Him there. Yet, we no longer have to keep a death watch. Jesus rose from the dead. He’s alive! Our sins are forgiven. All we have to do is believe. “…Believe in the Lord Jesus and you will be saved…” (Acts 16:31).
