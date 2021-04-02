YODER: The Holy Week story of the centurion

He’s firm with his men. The ones placed under his authority. He knows they must be tough to survive. He must be even tougher to lead them. He places all his faith in the Roman law and they must, too. There’s no room for dissension. No room for personal opinion or personal freedom. What a silly and extremely dangerous concept.

No, he and his men work together as a unit. He leads and they follow. It’s as simple as that. Until the day they bring the Nazarene to him. The one they mockingly call “The King of the Jews.” That’s the day everything changes for the centurion.

It’s a typical Friday. Just another day of death. Weak, bloody, beaten within an inch of his life, immediately the centurion knows there’s something different about the one they call Jesus. It’s hard for the centurion to explain, but he senses an otherworldliness about this man. He shakes off the feeling. As he knows, it’s not good to feel.

Yet, the centurion keeps an eye on this Jew. He hears the two men hung on crosses on either side of Jesus. The one mocks him and taunts him.