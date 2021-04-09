YODER: The joy of ordinary days

There’s joy in ordinary days. I don’t think I knew that when I was younger. Having the heart of an adventurer, ordinary was the last thing I was seeking.
Growing up, I found great adventures in the alley that ran alongside our home. The simplest find could be a long-lost treasure that others were seeking. The neighbor’s dog could be a ferocious lion in disguise. One that slobbered and liked to be petted, but still ferocious in an overly friendly way.
When I hiked and camped along the Appalachian Trail across five states down south as the photographer on a geological expedition, there seemed to be adventures around every turn. One night an albino skunk walked into our camp, snooping around. We all held our breath and didn’t move. Fortunately, he eventually left without incident.
When our group had to make an emergency exit from a flooding cave in Kentucky, that was a little too much adventure for me.
Funded through an international fellowship, I spent two weeks in England learning about another culture. The scenery was breathtaking. Photographing and writing about the people was delightful. I made some lifelong friends.
I’ve been blessed with many adventures in my life. Over the years I’ve met famous people and even had lunch with a few of them. And yet, my favorite memories involve ordinary days. I enjoyed reading to my son Ethan when he was little. From an early age he loved stories just as much as I did. Sometimes I made up stories, casting him as a character in them. Many of them started out serious, but ended with a funny twist. Ethan’s joyful laughter filled our home.
I loved Saturdays with my husband Dave and our son Ethan. Life slowed down as the day stretched out ahead of us and we knew that the three of us could spend it together. We didn’t do anything noteworthy, except enjoy each other’s company.
A few years ago someone shared a precious memory with me. When I worked at the church in children’s ministries, Dave and I had different schedules. He left for work before I got home. They said they’d often see Dave carrying two cups of coffee heading for my office. It wasn’t long before they heard our laughter filling the hallway. Their memory was a gift to me. I’d forgotten how much we laughed together.
The joy of ordinary days. I shared those with my husband Mel, too. Even though we were together a much shorter time, we made some wonderful memories. One of our farm cats, Stripey, still had a lot of wild in him. He didn’t like many people, but he loved Mel and me. And, of course, he loved Ethan, who is an animal whisperer.
One day Mel was telling me that he was going to get his gun “and shoot those darn cats.” I understood why he said that. Stripey liked to get so close to us that he walked between our feet. It was an odd habit and a dangerous one. Since Mel walked with two canes, he had to be especially careful. Not too long after Mel said that, I saw him outside rubbing Stripey’s tummy with his cane. The scene made me smile. Mel had such a kind heart.
Mel and I enjoyed going for rides in the country. I loved hearing the stories of people who used to live in farm houses that were either abandoned or no longer there. His memories brought those people and another time to life for me. Those memories also enriched my life in many ways. Times have changed, but human nature is still the same.
We also enjoyed talking about the Lord. The stories of the Bible came to life in our discussions. I’ve always loved Bible stories. But they’re much more than mere stories. They’re accounts of Jesus’ life while He lived here on earth as the Son of Man and the Son of God. True stories that bring hope and joy to the hearer. True stories that transform lives not only physically, but spiritually, for all eternity.
I can imagine Jesus spending time with his dear friends Lazarus, Mary and Martha. Can’t you just hear Him saying, “You won’t believe what Peter did now?” But not in a mocking or unkind way. Just friends sharing life together. The joy of ordinary days.
Of course, Jesus is not ordinary. He put on the ordinary, human life, to save us from our sins. “For we do not have a high priest who is unable to empathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are – yet He did not sin” (Hebrews 4:15).
The greatest adventure that we can have while we live on this earth is to surrender our lives to Him. When we walk with Jesus through this life, we know that another adventure awaits us after we leave this earth. It’s the ultimate adventure of being with the Lord in heaven for eternity.
“The thief comes only in order to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have and enjoy life, and have it in abundance (to the full, till it overflows)” (John 10:10 AMP).
So, find joy in ordinary days, knowing that when we walk with the Lord our adventure never ends, it just eventually changes location. I know that when my exploring days are over and I reach my final adventure that I will be filled with unimaginable joy.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.