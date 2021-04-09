YODER: The joy of ordinary days

Mel and I enjoyed going for rides in the country. I loved hearing the stories of people who used to live in farm houses that were either abandoned or no longer there. His memories brought those people and another time to life for me. Those memories also enriched my life in many ways. Times have changed, but human nature is still the same.

We also enjoyed talking about the Lord. The stories of the Bible came to life in our discussions. I’ve always loved Bible stories. But they’re much more than mere stories. They’re accounts of Jesus’ life while He lived here on earth as the Son of Man and the Son of God. True stories that bring hope and joy to the hearer. True stories that transform lives not only physically, but spiritually, for all eternity.

I can imagine Jesus spending time with his dear friends Lazarus, Mary and Martha. Can’t you just hear Him saying, “You won’t believe what Peter did now?” But not in a mocking or unkind way. Just friends sharing life together. The joy of ordinary days.

Of course, Jesus is not ordinary. He put on the ordinary, human life, to save us from our sins. “For we do not have a high priest who is unable to empathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are – yet He did not sin” (Hebrews 4:15).