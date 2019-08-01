I’ve prepared for many things in my life. I prepared for college by buying books. I prepared for marriage by planning a wedding. I prepared for my child’s arrival by setting up a nursery.
Of course, many preparations began as far back as when I was still a child. My parents instilled in me a work ethic. If you begin a job, it’s important to finish it. It’s also important to do the best job you can with the tools you have at the time. Some of those tools are physical like dust spray and a rag. Some are not. Like the ability to stick with a task until it’s finished.
It takes courage and hope to keep going when something’s not going well. It’s easy to give up. But if you give up, nothing changes. If you give up, nothing gets better.
I’ve prepared a meal. I’ve gathered up all the ingredients and put them together in the proper order. Sometimes they’ve turned out well. Sometimes they have not.
More recently I’ve baked a few fruit pies. Something I haven’t done very often in my life. What’s frustrating is when I’ve been so meticulous in my preparations and the pie is too runny. One of my famous lines is, “But I followed the recipe exactly.”
One of my husband Mel’s famous lines is, “You need more flour.”
How do you know? When you do exactly what the recipe says, shouldn’t the end result be close to perfection? I’ve learned that it takes more than just following the directions. You have to look at the pie’s consistency before you put it in the oven. You must develop an eye for what’s lacking before you bake it.
And, as I most recently discovered, sometimes you have to bake a pie longer than the recipe says.
In other words, we can make meticulous preparations by following a recipe exactly, but we have to use common sense and a little intuition as well.
Is there a recipe for life? Are there important ingredients to include? We can make many preparations for a life well lived, but have we made the most important one? Have we prepared for the Lord?
John the Baptist recognized Jesus from his mother’s womb. Mary was pregnant with Jesus when she visited her cousin Elizabeth, who was pregnant with John. “When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the baby leaped in her womb, and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit” (Luke 1:41).
John was asked who he was. Was he the Christ? Was he Elijah the prophet? Here’s how he answered. He said, “I am the voice of one crying out in the wilderness, ‘Make straight the way of the Lord,’ as the prophet Isaiah said.” (John 1:23).
John was preparing the way of the Lord. He wasn’t preparing a way for himself. He didn’t have a web page and a Twitter account. He didn’t hire someone to promote him as the new best thing. No, John’s purpose in life was to point others to Jesus.
When he sees Jesus, John exclaims, “Behold! The lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world” (John 1:29b).
John knew exactly who Jesus was. The Savior of the world sent by God the Father to redeem the lost and set the captives free from sin. John’s disciples were worried that everyone was going to Jesus to be baptized.
John said, “A person can receive only what is given them from heaven. You yourselves can testify that I said, ‘I am not the Messiah but am sent ahead of him.’ The bride belongs to the bridegroom. The friend who attends the bridegroom waits and listens for him, and is full of joy when he hears the bridegroom’s voice. That joy is mine, and it is now complete. He must become greater; I must become less” (John 3:27-30).
Jesus is the bridegroom. He was sent to earth for the bride, his church. The ones who believe in him. John is not the bridegroom, but the beloved friend. He is filled with joy because he knows that the bridegroom has come as the ultimate sacrifice. “The lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world.”
John further explains to his disciples that “the Father loves the Son and has placed everything in his hands. Whoever believes in the Son has eternal life, but whoever rejects the Son will not see life, for God’s wrath remains on them” (John 3:35-36).
We are called to be like John the Baptist today. Preparing the way for the Lord’s transforming love to enter those who do not know him. How do we do that? By praying for the lost. By living a life worthy of our calling as God’s sons and daughters so that others see how we live and want to find out why we’re different.
Salvation. It’s the easiest recipe of all. “If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved” (Romans 10:8).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.