He looked up at the sky and saw the angry dark clouds. They were churning as a big wind came out of nowhere. It almost knocked him to the ground. “Is there a storm coming?” he asked.
“Yes,” she replied. “In fact, it’s already here.”
Many years ago one of my favorite pastors talked about postmodernism. He said that we are no longer living in a modern era. An era when the majority of people accept that God exists. A time when Christian churches are respected even if someone does not attend regularly or at all.
Sundays and Wednesday nights are church time. Nothing else is scheduled. Certainly no school events. They might interfere with teaching about God. As parents, we are admonished to teach our children about the Lord. “Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old he will not depart from it” (Proverbs 22:6).
There’s a quote that reads, “If we don’t teach our children to follow Christ, the world will teach them not to.”
Moses tells the people to remember all that the Lord has done for them and to teach their children with their testimonies.
“But watch out! Be careful never to forget what you yourself have seen. Do not let these memories escape your mind as long as you live! And be sure to pass them on to your children and grandchildren. Never forget the day when you stood before the Lord your God at Mount Sinai, where he told me, ‘Summon the people before me, and I will personally instruct them. Then they will learn to fear me as long as they live, and they will teach their children to fear me also’” (Deuteronomy 4:9-10).
Fear here is more about deep reverence and awe for the Lord. But there’s also fear in what will happen if we do not follow the Lord God, the Creator, the great I Am. We should fear what will happen to us if we deny the Lord. “Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather be afraid of the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell” (Matthew 10:28).
The church promotes the Bible as the very Word of God. The Bible is the standard for living a good life. God is truth and truth is absolute. If you want to know something, you look in the Bible to find the answer. “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness” (2 Timothy 3:16).
Does that mean that everything was perfect in the modern era? Of course not. We are human beings. We are born with a desire to sin. It’s part of our very nature. “Therefore, just as through one man sin entered into the world, and death through sin, and so death spread to all men, because all sinned—” (Romans 5:12).
Sin has been around since Adam and Eve sinned in the Garden of Eden. But there is hope. Even while Adam and Eve were hiding from the Lord, he was creating a way that humans could be forgiven for their sins through his son, Jesus (John 3:16).
Postmodernism is different from modernism. Truth is relative. If I believe something, it’s true simply because I believe it. It might be wrong. It might be depraved. It might go against everything that the Bible teaches, but because I believe it, it’s true.
See the shift? From an all-knowing God to the all-knowing individual who sets himself up as a god. What can happen when this is the prevailing doctrine of a country? I’m afraid to find out. Already we’ve seen things occur that are beyond belief. We are living in a time that jumps off the pages of the Bible.
“They exchanged the truth about God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator – who is forever praised. Amen” (Romans 1:25).
There is a storm brewing. It’s been coming for a long time. In fact, we’re right in the midst of it. Pretending it’s not here doesn’t help. In John 9:4 Jesus says, “As long as it is day, we must do the works of him who sent me. Night is coming when no one can work.” We need to take this warning seriously. Time is short.
But there is hope for the believer. We know the Truth. We serve him. Jesus. He’s coming back a second time to take us home with him.
“When these things begin to take place, stand up and lift up your heads, because your redemption is drawing near." (Luke 21:28). The storm is here. Make sure to be on the side of absolute truth, which is the side of God.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.