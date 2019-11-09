YODER: Thinking about my home

“My home is in Heaven. I’m just traveling through this world,” Billy Graham said.

Instead of just thinking it’s another nice quote, what if we really believe Rev. Billy Graham’s words that Heaven is our true home and that we’re just traveling through this world? Would we live our lives any differently? How would that look?

Packing our bags is an important part of any journey. It’s easy to over pack. Then we have this heavy baggage to drag along that takes up too much room and too much energy.

Many people in life are carrying heavy baggage. Events from the past wear them down. Like shackles around their hearts, they tote all their past mistakes, their disappointments, their regrets. Their burden is so heavy, they forget that they’re on a trip at all. They simply stay in one place, weighed down by all that baggage. They become weary and disheartened from continually dragging their past into their present.

They’ve forgotten their identification. We can’t travel very far without it. Some people go through life not knowing who they really are. Their identity is a mystery. They think they know only because they allow others to tell them.