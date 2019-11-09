YODER: Thinking about my home

“My home is in Heaven. I’m just traveling through this world,” Billy Graham said.
Instead of just thinking it’s another nice quote, what if we really believe Rev. Billy Graham’s words that Heaven is our true home and that we’re just traveling through this world? Would we live our lives any differently? How would that look?
Packing our bags is an important part of any journey. It’s easy to over pack. Then we have this heavy baggage to drag along that takes up too much room and too much energy.
Many people in life are carrying heavy baggage. Events from the past wear them down. Like shackles around their hearts, they tote all their past mistakes, their disappointments, their regrets. Their burden is so heavy, they forget that they’re on a trip at all. They simply stay in one place, weighed down by all that baggage. They become weary and disheartened from continually dragging their past into their present.
They’ve forgotten their identification. We can’t travel very far without it. Some people go through life not knowing who they really are. Their identity is a mystery. They think they know only because they allow others to tell them.
Maybe as a child they heard, “You’ll never amount to anything!” Or, “You’re not very smart.” Maybe they heard even crueler words like, “I wish you’d never been born.” Sadly, those hurtful words become part of who they think they are. Their journey is guided by untruths. They have no true sense of direction. They’re lost.
The truth is that we’re all children of God. He created us. He loves us. It’s in Him that we find our true identity.
The Psalmist says it so well. “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well” (Psalm 139:13-14).
If we know whose we are, we know who we are. Then and only then can we begin to know the direction we should go.
In this journey called life, we need to move forward, not stand still. To continue growing and learning. As children of God, we should strive to not only read the Bible, our traveling instructions for this world, but to hide it in our hearts just like the psalmist says in 119:11: “I have hidden your word in my heart that I might not sin against you.”
I once had a dream about the road of life. I was walking along a dirt road on a warm, summer day when I saw many people just sitting along the side. I asked them if they needed help. In cheerful voices, they said they were fine.
Concerned for them, I asked them why they were sitting down and not moving. They looked at me with surprised faces. “We’re not sitting still,” they said. “We’re moving along the road just like you are.”
They return to their chatting and laughing. Still sitting, not realizing that they’re stuck in one place, they’re happy in their ignorance, foolish in their unbelief.
If I had that dream today, I think that at the end of the dream the people would tell me that what they believe is just fine. They don’t have to know Jesus because they’re good people. They’re traveling on the road to Heaven simply because they believe they are.
They’re fooled. They’re believing a lie. They don’t listen for that small, still voice of the Lord. “Whether you turn to the right or to the left, your ears will hear a voice behind you, saying, ‘This is the way, walk it’” (Isaiah 30:21). They’re not walking at all. Unfortunately, they’re stuck in unbelief.
They don’t know the truth. That this world is not our home. We’re just traveling through. Our real home is in Heaven and our guide to get there is through only one person, Jesus Christ.
“Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy set before him endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God” (Hebrews 12:2).
If we follow Jesus on this journey, one day at the end we’ll close our eyes here on earth and open them in Heaven and say, “Ah, home at last.”
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.