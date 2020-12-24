YODER: This Christmas, holding His hand

There’s a special hand I miss holding this Christmas. The hand of my beloved husband, Melvin. As you know, he passed away in November.
We loved holding hands. We held hands in church. I’d sit down, then Mel would sit next to me so that he was on the aisle end of the pew. We always sat in the second pew from the back. Less walking that way, which was challenging for Mel.
After he got his two canes situated and made sure they wouldn’t fall, Mel would casually stick out his right hand, waiting for my left hand to join his. It felt so natural. So comfy. So right. As if everything was okay because we were holding hands.
We held hands every week when we met with our prayer group. They always saved the couch for us so that we could sit together. As we prayed with our dear friends, it was as if we were all holding hands; joining together as one unit as we praised our Lord and Savior. As we spoke our petitions for our country, our churches, our children, our fellow human beings, we were united, reaching up and holding the hand of God.
“For I, the LORD your God, hold your right hand; it is I who say to you, ‘Fear not, I am the one who helps you’” (Isaiah 41:13).
Every day Mel and I held hands as we joined in prayer. Before meals. After devotions. When someone would call or stop by for prayer. When Mel or I had an individual need or concern, we prayed healing prayers for one another. We both knew that sometimes the Lord chooses to heal us here on earth and sometimes He waits to heal us in heaven. Either way, He is our healer.
“Now when the sun was setting, all those who had any that were sick with various diseases brought them to him, and he laid his hands on every one of them and healed them” (Luke 4:40).
At night, we’d sit in the living room and watch a couple of shows on MeTV. A favorite was "The Andy Griffith Show." We’d sit on our double couch, pushing our individual levers down so we could each recline. Mel would stick out his hand and mine would join his. As long as he was holding my hand, he would soon drift off to sleep. If I was doing something else, he wouldn’t fall asleep until my hand was snugly inside his.
Consequently, there are several episodes of "The Andy Griffith Show" that I can quote pretty accurately. In fact, when Mel didn’t fall asleep, I’d often say the next line before the actor spoke.
Mel always prayed for me before I wrote this column. He prayed that the Lord would give me the right words. He prayed that others would be encouraged and that still others would draw closer to the Lord through the words that He gave me.
This month is the start of my 17th year of writing this weekly column. Melvin read my writing for most of those years. He told me that he once asked the Lord to arrange a way to meet me. The Lord answered that prayer in a way that neither of us expected. He called us to join hands as husband and wife. From the very beginning, we knew there were three hands in our marriage. The most important hand was the Lord’s.
So this Christmas as I miss holding Melvin’s hand, I’m not sad as you might think. I know with all my heart that my hands are not empty just because Mel’s not holding them. I know that the same Lord who created the universe and everything in it holds my hand. I know that Almighty God Himself has written my name on His hand.
“See, I have inscribed you on the palms of my hands” (Isaiah 49:16a).
I know that when Jesus was born here on earth so long ago, that the tiny hand of that little baby was the hand that would save us from our sins. His hand doesn’t heal us temporarily, His hand heals us for eternity, if we choose to hold it. Choose so today.
When we join together with family this Christmas, either in person or in spirit, may we all hold hands and pray together.
Dear Heavenly Father: As we celebrate this holiest of seasons, may we truly be thankful for your loving grace in action. You chose to send your one and only Son, Jesus Christ, to earth to be born in a humble manger. And He chose to empty himself and to come in the form of a servant.
As we join hands with those we love and pray together, may you take our hands and hold them for eternity. If any of our loved ones do not know you, Lord, may they feel the Holy Spirit convict them. Then may they turn to your outstretched and loving hand. May they grab hold of you and never let go.
May we all bless you as long as we live. In your name, may we lift up our hands in praise and thanksgiving for all that you have done for us. May we all declare with joy and celebration that You are our Lord and Savior. Our times are in your hands. Amen.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.