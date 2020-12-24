YODER: This Christmas, holding His hand

There’s a special hand I miss holding this Christmas. The hand of my beloved husband, Melvin. As you know, he passed away in November.

We loved holding hands. We held hands in church. I’d sit down, then Mel would sit next to me so that he was on the aisle end of the pew. We always sat in the second pew from the back. Less walking that way, which was challenging for Mel.

After he got his two canes situated and made sure they wouldn’t fall, Mel would casually stick out his right hand, waiting for my left hand to join his. It felt so natural. So comfy. So right. As if everything was okay because we were holding hands.

We held hands every week when we met with our prayer group. They always saved the couch for us so that we could sit together. As we prayed with our dear friends, it was as if we were all holding hands; joining together as one unit as we praised our Lord and Savior. As we spoke our petitions for our country, our churches, our children, our fellow human beings, we were united, reaching up and holding the hand of God.

“For I, the LORD your God, hold your right hand; it is I who say to you, ‘Fear not, I am the one who helps you’” (Isaiah 41:13).