One day this week not very far apart in time or distance my husband, Mel, and I both got stuck in the snow. I worked half a day and then bought groceries. When I got home I pulled up close to the house to unload, which is my usual routine. I soon realized that a big snow drift prevented me from getting to the door without trudging through it. So, I decided to drive back to the driveway and unload from there.
Unfortunately, I took my usual exit down the hill and not from the way I came, which was the driveway. As soon as I turned the corner I got stuck in a big snowdrift. Even though I’ve been stuck before in my life, I couldn’t get unstuck. The snow was just too hard and unyielding. So I got out of the car, grabbed a few grocery sacks and soon discovered that the snow in this part of the farm yard is knee-deep.
Mel and his red pickup truck were gone. I knew he’d probably driven out to get the mail and then took a little ride down the gravel road to the west and then to the south to look at the snow. He drove about three-fourths mile and got stuck in the snow. As I came out of the house and grabbed the snow shovel to see if I could dig my car out, Mel rode up with his friend Roger.
Mel called Roger on his cell phone and Roger immediately came and picked him up. As they drove into the farm yard, they saw my stuck car. The first thing Roger said was, “We’ll get Mel’s pickup truck out then we’ll come back here and get your car out. Give us about an hour.”
He didn’t laugh or act surprised. He simply said how the situation would be handled.
I wasn’t even embarrassed. A born-and-bred town girl like me transplanted to the country soon realizes that there’s so much I don’t know. Mel has patiently taught me many things. But there are times when we both need help. That’s where Roger, Roger’s brother David, and Roger’s son, Garrett, come in. They all farm together. They’re about the hardest working, kindest, and wisest guys I’ve ever met. I think of them as The Wise Guys. After they got my car out of the drift, they even offered to bring the rest of my groceries in. I didn’t let them, because they’d already done so much. But it was so nice of them to offer.
We all need Wise Guys in our lives. Even Jesus had them. When he came down to earth in the form of a little baby, Wise Men journeyed all the way from the east to Bethlehem to pay him homage. They brought gifts befitting a king. Gifts that foreshadowed Jesus’ ministry here on earth. Gifts that allowed his family to take him to safety in Egypt when an angel of the Lord warned Joseph to take his family and leave.
Before they left for home, the Wise Men were warned in a dream not to go back home the same way they came so they wouldn’t get stuck encountering King Herod again. The king had told them, “Go and search carefully for the child. As soon as you find him, report to me, so that I too may go and worship him” (Matthew 2:8).
Herod said he wanted to worship Jesus but actually wanted to harm him. You see, Herod was threatened by the rumors of an earthly king being born to the Jews. The Wise Men told him about the star. Others told him about the prophecy from the Bible that a king would be born in Bethlehem. Herod was threatened by the thought of an earthly king, but Jesus was so much more than that. He was a heavenly king who transformed not only a region or a country. No, he transformed lives around the world for centuries to come and still does today.
He left his throne in Heaven to come to earth for each one of us. Still fully God, he also become fully human. “For we do not have a high priest who is unable to empathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are – yet he did not sin” (Hebrews 4:15).
So if you feel as though you’re stuck in your life with no way out call on the one who understands. Call on the one who gave up his throne for us. Call on the one who died on the cross for us. The one who rose from the dead for us. The one who is back in Heaven on the throne next to his Father.
Call on Jesus and he will get you unstuck. And sometimes, he’ll even send you Wise Guys to help you.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.