My son Ethan celebrates his golden birthday this week. Thirty-one on the 31st. Where has the time gone?
I think we’re faced with the passing of time more as we watch our children and grandchildren get older than even seeing ourselves age.
That summer I was pregnant was a long, hot, and humid summer. We lived in a little house with one window air conditioner in the living room. My favorite spot was standing in front of that unit, hoping to cool down for just a little while.
I told my neighbor and friend, Diana, one day, “I’m so tired and hot. I’m really looking forward to this baby being born so that I can get some rest.”
She laughed. “That’s when you’ll be really busy.”
Of course, she was right. Yet busy in a good and wonderful way. As the years passed, I enjoyed each phase and the passing of each milestone. Going for walks, reading books and just spending time together were some of our favorite activities. When I think of Ethan’s growing up years, I always remember him with a big smile on his face. He was such a happy child.
One time we were out on a long walk and he got tired. “Carry me, Mommy,” he said.
So I lifted him up and carried him home a few blocks. I think it was the last time I did that. Even though he was young, his feet came to my knees.
If I could go back to one day, I think it would be that very ordinary day. The kind of day that passes without fanfare. It slips by with hardly a notice while you’re merely living life. And yet, it’s a sweet and perfect day filled with simple joy and the sound of fall leaves crunching underfoot.
On that day it was effortless making everything all right. Life was easy and as fresh as a glass of hand-squeezed lemonade. Being tired was the most challenging part of living. On that day, the people we loved were all still with us. On that day, the neighborhood, safe and friendly, was filled with kids simply living life with their families, too.
But time passes and life changes. In good ways and in challenging ways. Like a moving river, it never stays the same. James 4:13-15 confirms that. “Come now, you who say, ‘Today or tomorrow we will go to such and such a city, spend a year there, buy and sell, and make a profit,’ whereas you do not know what will happen tomorrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away. Instead you ought to say, ‘If the Lord wills, we shall live and do this or that.’”
We live such a short time here on earth, but we often don’t think about that. We make plans as if we’ll live forever. Just like when Ethan was young, time seemed to stretch out forever. But interruptions we have no control over intrude.
I remember on another lovely day when my parents were visiting. As they were leaving they mentioned that my dad had to go back to the doctor to get some test results. The plans we took for granted, that Ethan would have his beloved grandpa in his life for many more years, ended too soon.
We mistakenly think that we’re the ones in charge of our own lives. But only the Lord knows just how long our life on this earth will be. “We can make our plans, but the LORD determines our steps” (Proverbs 16:9).
So we should never flippantly or boastfully make big plans, but instead seek out the Lord’s will for our lives. “Trust in the Lord with all you heart and lean not on you own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make your paths straight” (Proverbs 3:5-6).
The only thing that lasts forever is the love of God. That’s what we should think about. That’s what we should plan for. That’s the truth we need to pass on to our families.
Life on earth is a vapor that changes without our consent. We are not guaranteed anything past this next breath we’re breathing. Eternity comes before we’re ready. It comes before we expect it.
Eternity. Where will you spend it? Knowing that someday you’ll spend eternity in Heaven with the Lord is the best birthday gift of all.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.