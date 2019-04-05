“Better is one day in your courts than a thousand elsewhere; I would rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God than dwell in the tents of the wicked” (Psalm 84:10).
She’s down on her knees. Knees that have lived many years. Knees that are often stiff and sometimes feel pain are pain-free at this moment. In fact, she doesn’t even think about her arthritis or the years she took for granted when she could easily jump up from a kneeling position and run without thinking or steadying herself before she took her first step.
No, today she’s perched on her knees, leaning forward, reaching up and stretching toward Heaven.
Without a sound she takes her gleaming white rag and polishes the outside gates. Slowly, methodically, reverently, she shines them until she can see her face reflected in the beautiful gold. And that’s enough. She’s on the outside of the gate looking in. She’s not wishing she’s on the inside. She’s not that bold, until she sees a little sparrow who’s built a nest at the top of the gate. On the inside. It’s easy to see that the little bird has made a home there. The bird knows that this is where it belongs. That must be why it sings the sweetest song she’s ever heard.
“Why even the angels don’t sing like this,” she thinks to herself.
She should know. For once in a great while as she’s polishing the gate, she’s hears the magnificent, indescribable sounds of Heaven. More beautiful than her imagination can invent, she has peace in her soul in the mere hearing of angelic voices lifted up in song with human voices. Songs of praise to the Creator. To God Almighty Himself.
Something else she’s noticed is the light in Heaven. She sees no light poles. No lamps. No light switches. No windmills. No power towers. And yet, she sees and feels the most beautiful light of all. Somehow she knows that it’s the light of God’s glory shining all around her, lighting up Heaven. Glory that’s filled with unimaginable love.
She bows her head and thanks the Lord for all that He allows her to see and to feel. She praises Him for little glimpses of Heaven. As she polishes the gate, she knows it’s a privilege to be here. Doing the very best job that’s humanly possible, it’s not pride she feels, it’s simply joy. Joy that she has this job to do. Joy that she’s allowed to kneel here at this gate. The gate that leads to where her God lives.
She sighs. Happy that the little sparrow belongs here, she sees another bird on her side of the gate. A swallow flying around her head is frantically busy, reminding her that she’s on the outside of the gate looking in. Swooping and diving, the swallow never finds rest.
She knows many people like that. They spend their whole lives rushing, trying to get ahead that they never make a home and rest. Instead, they swoop through their lives here on earth never noticing all that God has created. Missing opportunities to help others. Forgetting that the God of the universe created them to be in communion with Him. They never stop long enough to acknowledge Him or to even say a word of thanks.
Like the swallow, they fly from here to there, never finding a place to rest. Not knowing that they can easily find rest in Him. The one who loves them so much He sent His only son, Jesus, to earth to die on the cross for their sins. On the third day, Jesus rose from the dead, conquering death for each of us who accept Him as our Lord and Savior. .
For the first time, the woman puts down her rag. Still kneeling, she boldly prays. “Lord, maybe one day you’ll let me polish the other side of this beautiful gate. Maybe one day I’ll call this place without tears my home. Maybe one day, like the little sparrow, I’ll belong. But if that’s not possible, I pray for just one day. One day that I can be on the other side of the gate. One day that I can polish the gate from the inside. Because I’d rather have one day in Heaven with you than a thousand anywhere else. Amen.”
That one day the polisher prayed for was eventually given to her. And that one day continues to stretch into eternity. May it be the same for us all.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.