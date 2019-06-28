My husband, Mel, and I planted a beautiful little apple tree earlier this week.
The last time I helped plant a tree was when I was a little girl probably 4 or 5 years old. It feels important, the planting of a tree. As if everyone should stop what they're doing and take part. All those years ago, I was right in the midst of the activity without actually doing anything. I basically watched as my dad planted the tree in our front yard.
And yet, I felt as though I was a part of this timeless ritual. I was the observer of the digging of the hole. The placing of the tree with its long roots carefully into the hole. The filling of the hole with dirt. The watering in of the tree. The placing of the stake next to the tree to help it grow straight. And the watching of the Maple Tree grow.
To plant a tree is to plant hope for the future.
Decades later my friend, Donna, and I drove to my home town. Stopping at my former family home, we got out and walked up to the tree. It was definitely bigger. I said, "There's the maple tree!"
Donna, the gardener, said, "That's not a maple tree." Looking closer, I realized that she was right.
There was another difference. The non-maple tree wasn't growing in the same spot in the yard as it did in my memory for all these years. I don't think that the yard picked up its skirt and carefully moved to the right. So that must mean that my memory is a little off kilter.
It doesn't matter. The tree's still there and I'm still observing its growth. How appropriate that Donna, who asked to see my childhood home, now brings Mel and me an apple tree to plant at our home. Our friendship is rooted in the Lord and continues to grow, to flourish, and to bear fruit.
Mel and I planted the tree the same day we received it. We carefully picked out a nice grassy spot east of the house. Other trees were close by. In fact, the apple tree moved into a friendly neighborhood.
We dug the hole, placing the tree with its long roots carefully into the hole. Next we gingerly filled the hole with dirt, making sure the roots were going in the right direction. Then we watered in the tree. Finally, we placed a stake next to the tree to help it grow straight. Now we're simply watching the apple tree grow.
Of course, we'll water it and watch over it.
Walking past it later in the day, I stopped by myself and said a prayer over the tree. That it would grow, survive the storms, and bear fruit. It's the same thing I pray for my son and for others I love. I thank the Lord for friendships like Donna's that sprout from His love and grow.
I thank the Lord especially for Mel and our marriage. We know, without a doubt, that the Lord brought us together. We know that it was His will that we marry. When we said our marriage vows to one another, we both knew we were also saying them to the Lord.
Because the Lord's love is in the middle of our marriage, our love for one another grows deeper every day. The Lord's roots wrap around ours as we grow.
It's like a beautiful tree I once saw growing along a hiking path. It was tall and strong. It looked like it could withstand the greatest storm. But looking closer, I realized that it wasn't one tree. It was actually two trees, but they'd grown so closely together that they grew onto one another. As one, they were much stronger than when they were two.
I'm thankful that the Lord loves me so much that he brought me such a good guy. Mel's getting older and isn't as physically strong as he once was. But his faith in the Lord is mighty strong. He lives it out every day and has for all of his life.
I would tell young women, if they'd ask, to find a guy just like him. Better yet, I'd tell them to ask the Lord to find him for them. Pray for a guy like Mel who's described in the following scripture.
"Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord. And whose hope is in the Lord. For he shall be like a tree planted by the waters, which spreads out its roots by the river. And will not fear when heat comes; but its leaf shall be green and will not be anxious in the year of drought. Nor will cease from yielding fruit" (Jeremiah 17:7-8).
Find a guy like this and you'll grow in love of one another and in the Lord. And you will bear incredible fruit. Fruit that not only lasts a lifetime, but lasts for eternity.
And plant an apple tree together.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.