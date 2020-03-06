YODER: What's dead in your life?

As if my arms were magnets, the thorns caught me time and time again. One thing that I’d never thought about before is that the thorns on the dead vines still inflict pain. Isn’t that the same in our lives? Something that’s dead and in the past can still cause us pain.

Maybe it’s the memory of something that someone did or didn’t do. Something unthinkable. Or something that we ourselves did or didn’t do. We hold onto it. We don’t let it go. The guilt and the shame become a part of who we are. We replay our mistakes, our sins over and over again in our mind. They are the thorns in our lives that we allow to grow out of control. They become such a part of who we are that we almost see them as roses instead of thorns.

But they don’t smell pretty. They are thorns. They hurt us. They hurt others. They become our protection and our prison. It’s almost impossible for others to get close to us. They see how prickly we are and they stay a safe distance away. We isolate ourselves, convincing ourselves that we’re okay by ourselves. But in truth, we’re lonely.

We’ve never asked for forgiveness. We’ve never asked the Lord to help us forgive someone else or to forgive our self. And long after the incident is dead and gone, the memory is still sharp like a thorn on a dead vine and it’s still inflicting pain.

