YODER: What's dead in your life?

Re-reading one of my journals recently, I came across an entry from long ago. It was the morning after a big storm. I expected a lot of damage. The wind was fierce and unrelenting. The windows rattled. The rain pounded like nails into hard wood.
Several of my favorite bushes had not made it through the harsh winter. I expected them to be broken apart, uprooted and strewn across my yard. I braced myself for the sad sight. Surprisingly, they were completely untouched. In fact, they looked pretty good. Better than they should.
Why did they survive when healthy tree limbs did not?
I don’t know the scientific reason. But as I thought about it I realized that they are dead, but they don’t realize it. They still stand because that’s what they’ve always done. They hold onto a semblance of life, but there’s no life in them.
It made me think. What is dead in my life that I allow to live on? What only has life because I keep resuscitating it? Why do I give time, energy, and attention to something that’s long gone? Why do I treat the past as if it’s the present? That’s certainly not a gift to me or anyone else.
Cleaning up after the storm, I also trimmed my vining roses. I removed all the dead vines. I had to be extra careful because the thorns, unusually large and pointed, are very prolific.
As if my arms were magnets, the thorns caught me time and time again. One thing that I’d never thought about before is that the thorns on the dead vines still inflict pain. Isn’t that the same in our lives? Something that’s dead and in the past can still cause us pain.
Maybe it’s the memory of something that someone did or didn’t do. Something unthinkable. Or something that we ourselves did or didn’t do. We hold onto it. We don’t let it go. The guilt and the shame become a part of who we are. We replay our mistakes, our sins over and over again in our mind. They are the thorns in our lives that we allow to grow out of control. They become such a part of who we are that we almost see them as roses instead of thorns.
But they don’t smell pretty. They are thorns. They hurt us. They hurt others. They become our protection and our prison. It’s almost impossible for others to get close to us. They see how prickly we are and they stay a safe distance away. We isolate ourselves, convincing ourselves that we’re okay by ourselves. But in truth, we’re lonely.
We’ve never asked for forgiveness. We’ve never asked the Lord to help us forgive someone else or to forgive our self. And long after the incident is dead and gone, the memory is still sharp like a thorn on a dead vine and it’s still inflicting pain.
In John chapter 11, Jesus hears the news that his friend, Lazarus, is very ill. He loves Lazarus and his sisters, Martha and Mary. Instead of rushing to him, Jesus waits two more days. When Jesus and his disciples arrive in Bethany, they discover that Lazarus has been dead four days. Martha hears that Jesus is near and rushes to him. She says that if he’d been with them, Lazarus would not have died.
Then Martha says, “But even now I know that whatever you ask of God, God will give you” (John 11:22). Jesus tells her, “Your brother will rise again” (John 11:23b).
Martha agrees that Lazarus will “rise again in the resurrection at the last day” (John 11:24b).
“Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?’
“She said to Him, ‘Yes, Lord. I believe that You are the Christ, the Son of God, who is to come into the world’” (John 11:25-27).
Jesus goes to the tomb. He orders the stone to be moved away. He prays to the Father thanking Him for the miracle that is about to happen. “And I know that You always hear me, but because of the people who are standing by I said this, that they may believe that You sent me” (John 11:42).
Then in verse 43, in a loud voice Jesus said, “Lazarus, come forth!” Lazarus came out, still wearing his grave clothes. Jesus told them to “Loose him and let him go” (John 11:44).
He says the same to us. We who are dead in sin can be made whole again. We who are living with the thorns of past sins imbedded in our souls, can be forgiven and freed. Like Lazarus, we can live again. We can shed our grave clothes and embrace life, eternal life, through our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
We will never make a more important and eternal decision than to give our lives to Jesus. Don’t live a semblance of life. Walk out of the grave and embrace true life in Jesus.
“Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved” (Romans 10:13).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.