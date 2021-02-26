YODER: When in doubt, choose love

A long time ago I was in an odd situation. I had a gift for a friend. The perfect gift. Something that when I saw it I knew immediately that she would love it. I was excited to see her reaction. But before I could give it to her, we were in charge of the opening of Sunday School. A third person joined us in our program. We had fun skits with a good message about God’s love.

There was just one problem. The third person was a talented performer, but she was also a divisive person. She was good at putting a wedge between people. Her friendships always tore someone else down.

The two of them put together some great skits, which the kids loved. I wasn’t involved in those skits so I spent more time backstage alone. As the opening was coming to an end I knew that they had plans to do something together. Plans that obviously didn’t include me since I wasn’t invited.

Of course my feelings were hurt. No one likes to feel left out. But, more important, I had a dilemma. What to do about the gift? So I asked the Lord. I said, “Lord, I have this gift for my friend, but she’s not being a very good friend right now. What should I do?”

I wasn’t expecting an answer, but to my surprise I got one. I heard that small, still voice of the Holy Spirit inside me say, “When in doubt, choose love.”