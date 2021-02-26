YODER: When in doubt, choose love

A long time ago I was in an odd situation. I had a gift for a friend. The perfect gift. Something that when I saw it I knew immediately that she would love it. I was excited to see her reaction. But before I could give it to her, we were in charge of the opening of Sunday School. A third person joined us in our program. We had fun skits with a good message about God’s love.
There was just one problem. The third person was a talented performer, but she was also a divisive person. She was good at putting a wedge between people. Her friendships always tore someone else down.
The two of them put together some great skits, which the kids loved. I wasn’t involved in those skits so I spent more time backstage alone. As the opening was coming to an end I knew that they had plans to do something together. Plans that obviously didn’t include me since I wasn’t invited.
Of course my feelings were hurt. No one likes to feel left out. But, more important, I had a dilemma. What to do about the gift? So I asked the Lord. I said, “Lord, I have this gift for my friend, but she’s not being a very good friend right now. What should I do?”
I wasn’t expecting an answer, but to my surprise I got one. I heard that small, still voice of the Holy Spirit inside me say, “When in doubt, choose love.”
So that’s what I did. I chose love. I put the gift in the bottom of her prop bag. I did so without expecting anything in return. I didn’t know if our friendship would endure, but at least she would receive this special gift, which was given simply from the love of a friend.
When the performance was over, the two of them left without saying a good-bye. Later, my friend found the gift. She called me and thanked me. She also apologized. Our friendship was restored and continues to be an incredible blessing. But even more important than that, the words of the Holy Spirit have stayed with me. They’ve been a comfort and a guide. They’ve been a beacon in a dark world. They’ve changed my life.
When in doubt, choose love.
Do you ever feel doubt? Are there times in your life when you don’t know what to do or where to turn? Maybe you do nothing because you just can’t make a decision.
Have you ever experienced fear? Fear drives people to do many odd things. It can drive them to be unkind. To build themselves up by tearing others down. It can cause them to keep others at a distance. It can prevent them from living the life God intended for them.
Peter the disciple must have felt both doubt and fear. He followed as Jesus was being arrested. Peter’s whole world was being turned upside down and inside out. Jesus was his teacher, his Lord, his friend. And yet, three times Peter denied knowing Jesus, just as Jesus predicted (John 13:38). When Peter heard the rooster crow, he “… went out and wept bitterly” (Luke 22:62). He had to face what he had done. Fear, doubt, shame and regret all wrapped up together in one person.
But Jesus doesn’t hold it against him. In fact, after the crucifixion. After Jesus rises from the dead on the third day. After he appears to the disciples and makes breakfast for them. Jesus restores Peter back into the fold. He asks Peter three times if he loves him (John 21:15-17). Each time Peter says he does. Jesus asks him three times, the same number of times that Peter denied him.
“There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear, because fear involves torment. But he who fears has not been made perfect in love” (1 John 4:18).
In the asking, Jesus also emphasizes how important loving the Lord is, especially because Jesus is give Peter his calling. “Feed my sheep.” Jesus is Peter’s shepherd, his Lord, his Savior and his true friend who “sticks closer than a brother” (Proverbs 18:24).
At times each of us is pretty unlovable. So how can we truly love one another? We follow the example of Jesus. “We love Him because He first loved us” (1 John 4:19).
When I struggle, I remember those words the Holy Spirit spoke to me so long ago. Then I say, “Okay, Lord. I’m choosing love.” When we don’t know what to do or where to turn, choose love. When we’re tired of being isolated, choose love. When others disappoint us or turn on us, choose love. When life is unfair, as it often is, choose love.
The Lord has a perfect gift for each one of us. We just have to accept it. If we do, it will not only change our life here on earth, it will change us for eternity. It’s the gift of the forgiveness of our sins. It’s the gift of surrendering our lives to the Lord. It’s the gift of eternity in heaven. It’s the gift of unending love.
When in doubt, choose love. In fact, in all circumstances, choose love. The love of God. There’s no more perfect gift.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.