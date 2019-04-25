Getting ready for work one morning this week, I decided to wear a necklace I hadn’t worn in a long time. I knew it was lying in a box in a chest of drawers. I hadn’t retrieved it since I moved more than a year ago.
The necklace chain was tangled up with another one. Both silver in color, it was hard to tell them apart. As I carefully worked at untwining the two, at times it seemed as though I was just making the situation worse.
Has that ever happened to you? Something’s tangled up in your life and you think that it’s not that hard to fix. So you try to untangle a situation and you only make it worse.
I used to believe that everything in life could be easily fixed. Simply think it through and find a solution. Talk over disagreements and make everything better. If two of my friends were upset with one another, simply bring them together and work it out. Since I liked them both, they should like each other, right? I’m often the peacemaker, erring on the side of optimism.
But life isn’t always easy. Feelings get hurt. Resentments grow, sometimes exponentially. Personalities rub each other raw. And what seems like an easy fix becomes a tangled mess. And before long, lifetime grudges are formed.
Maybe you started out doing something that you knew wasn’t good for you, but you did it just a little bit at the beginning. There’s a slogan that was popular when I was growing up. “If it feels good, do it.” That’s a live-for-today-and-not-worry-about-tomorrow mentality. But tomorrow eventually comes and you realize that what you once did for fun has become your master. Your life’s a tangled-up mess with no hope that it will ever change. Sadly, you feel like an outcast in your own life.
In Bible times, lepers were outcasts. They had a disease that physically ate away at their bodies like a cancer. They had to leave their homes, their jobs and their families to live separately with other lepers. If they were walking on a road and met a “normal” person, they were required by law to yell out, “Unclean! Unclean!”
It’s as if they no longer had names. They were defined by their disease. That’s an entirely different kind of leprosy. Leprosy of the spirit. So they end up with two afflictions tangled up in a mess. They must have been so lonely and hopeless.
Thinking it was hopeless, I held the entwined necklaces up to the light. It was then that I could see the two separate chains. I realized for the first time that there was also a bracelet entwined with the necklaces. Now I could easily see how to untangle this mess.
The difference? The light.
That’s what the warring friends need. The Light. That’s what those tangled up in addiction need. The Light. That’s what the lepers need. The Light. That’s what each one of us needs. The Light.
In John 12, Jesus is teaching in the temple. The religious leaders, the Pharisees, bring a woman before Jesus who’s been caught in the act of adultery. What a tangled-up mess her life is. It’s a dark day for her. In fact, there’s no hope. The law of Moses says that she should be stoned. The Pharisees point this out to Jesus. They keep after him until he finally answers them.
“He who is without sin among you, let him throw a stone at her first” (John 12:7). The Pharisees leave, “convicted by their conscience” (John 12:9). Then Jesus asks the woman if there are any left who condemn her. She says they’re all gone.
“Neither do I condemn you; go and sin no more” (John 12:11).
“Then Jesus spoke to them again, saying, ‘I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life’” (John 12:12).
Before I was working in the dark. It wasn’t totally dark, but dark enough that it was hard to see. When I held up the tangled mess to the light, then I could see well enough to untangle it. When our lives are a tangled mess, we need to go to the Light, Jesus Christ.
He heals the lepers and they are outcasts no more. He heals friendships. He heals addictions. He’s the light that invades the dark areas of our lives and gives us new life. When we accept him as our Lord and Savior, we are new creations (2 Corinthians 5:17). We travel from despair to hope. From addiction to freedom. From darkness to light, all because of Jesus, the Light of the World.
