YODER: 'Who do you say that I am?'

In verse 15 Jesus says to the disciples, “But who do you say that I am?”

It’s more than just another teaching moment. It’s a pivotal moment. It’s a stepping out in faith. It’s a knowing that does not come from ourselves. As the others are simply standing there still scratching their heads, Peter answers the question in verse 15. He says, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.”

In that short sentence Peter says that Jesus is Israel’s promised Savior spoken of in the Old Testament. He’s also proclaiming that Jesus is the very Son of God the Father. The One who was with Him on the day of creation. The One who is and was and always shall be.

Peter gets it right. In verse 17 Jesus says, “Blessed are you, Simon Bar-Jonah, for flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but My Father who is in heaven.”

Sometimes we just know something. It’s not because we’re smart or clever or in any way more deserving than others. It’s simply because God has revealed the truth to us, as He did with Peter in this moment. Sometimes it’s a small, still voice. Sometimes it’s a nudge. Sometimes it’s simply a knowing deep in our spirit. Our job as believers is to pay attention and speak the truth. And to always speak the truth in love.