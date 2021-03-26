YODER: 'Who do you say that I am?'

Growing up, I was part of my church’s youth group. We met in an old house next to the church, which the church owned. We’d get together on Sunday mornings after church and on Wednesday nights.
There was a big old couch and over-stuffed chairs. Cast-offs, they probably didn’t go together well, yet we didn’t mind or even notice. Many kids simply sat on the floor.
We had Bible studies. Food was sometimes involved. It seemed as though someone always had a guitar and could play it fairly well. We’d join our voices together and sing songs about Jesus. To this day if I hear one of those old songs, it immediately takes me back to that time. To those friends from so long ago.
Some were farm kids. Some were town kids. It didn’t matter. Jesus was our common denominator. None of us knew what the future held, but we knew who held the future. At least that’s what we sang in one of our songs.
In a way, we were modern-day disciples trying to live in a modern world but still follow Jesus and what He taught. In an ever-changing culture that was very hard at times. Even back then it was becoming less and less popular to be a Christian. The slogans of the day left over from the sixties were: “Make love, not war.” And, “If it feels good, do it.”
Thankfully, we had youth leaders who were kind and patient. Unlike us, their faith had been tested in ways we didn’t know were possible or even existed. Along with our parents, they helped to lead us and to guide us.
And yet, it always comes down to one question that we each must answer in our life. It doesn’t matter what age we are. In fact, we answer it many times throughout our lives. It’s the same question that Jesus asked his disciples so long ago.
In Matthew 16:1, Jesus says to his disciples, the ones who’ve been traveling with him. The ones who’ve seen the many miracles that Jesus has performed and the lives He’s touched and transformed. The sins He’s forgiven. The people He’s set free.
The same disciples who left their lives to follow Him. Jesus asks them directly, individually, personally: “Who do men say that I, Son of Man, am?”
It’s more than a casual question. It’s more than something to say to pass the time as they’re traveling. It’s not the “Hey, did you see the game last night?” type of inquiry. No, it’s much deeper.
The disciples answer the question as they always do. In a very literal way. I can almost see them looking at one another, scratching their heads and saying, “Well, let’s see. What have you heard?”
In verse 14 they say, “Some say John the Baptist, some Elijah, and others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.”
Then Jesus zeroes in with the most important question of all. It’s the one question that each one of us must answer for ourselves. It’s the question that we discussed in youth group so long ago. It’s the question that people are still grappling with today. The one they have difficulty answering. It’s the question that we better know the answer to before we leave this earthly plane.
In verse 15 Jesus says to the disciples, “But who do you say that I am?”
It’s more than just another teaching moment. It’s a pivotal moment. It’s a stepping out in faith. It’s a knowing that does not come from ourselves. As the others are simply standing there still scratching their heads, Peter answers the question in verse 15. He says, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.”
In that short sentence Peter says that Jesus is Israel’s promised Savior spoken of in the Old Testament. He’s also proclaiming that Jesus is the very Son of God the Father. The One who was with Him on the day of creation. The One who is and was and always shall be.
Peter gets it right. In verse 17 Jesus says, “Blessed are you, Simon Bar-Jonah, for flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but My Father who is in heaven.”
Sometimes we just know something. It’s not because we’re smart or clever or in any way more deserving than others. It’s simply because God has revealed the truth to us, as He did with Peter in this moment. Sometimes it’s a small, still voice. Sometimes it’s a nudge. Sometimes it’s simply a knowing deep in our spirit. Our job as believers is to pay attention and speak the truth. And to always speak the truth in love.
Way back in youth group, we didn’t think we were better than anyone else. In fact, we all struggled with our faith. At least I know that I did. They were little struggles, but they helped to prepare me for the bigger struggles to come.
Peter had more struggles to come. He would soon deny knowing Jesus. Yet, Peter knows the truth and he speaks it. He knows Jesus’ true identity. The One true God. The Savior of the world. Jesus says to Peter in verse 18: “And I will also say to you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build My church, and the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it.”
Jesus asks each one of us that important question: “Who do you say that I am?” How do you answer Him?
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.