YODER: Will you be mine? Valentine's Day sparks memories

Growing up, it was so much fun making a Valentine’s Day mailbox for school. Our parents, usually Mom, donated an old shoebox to this cause. Then we decorated it as creatively as our little minds would allow us. I liked making heart people. I’d cut out pink and red construction paper hearts and draw faces on them. Each one had a different personality. Usually one wore a bow tie. There were always polka dots involved.
When the big day came, it was fun seeing all the different creations. Some were basic. What we could categorize as made from the Minimalist perspective. Others were elaborately filled with glitter and every color imaginable, and even some that weren’t. Many boxes had hearts covering every square inch. Each one was special.
When the time came, we walked around the classroom and “mailed” our Valentines into each person’s box. No one was left out. Afterwards, we had a class party. At the end, we’d take our mailboxes home and read through our Valentine’s Day cards, savoring each one.
It sounds so simple, but it was the social event of February; a short month that always reminds us that winter’s still here. Of course, as a kid winter isn’t something to dread. There are snowmen awaiting creation and elaborate forts to construct and endlessly crawl through.
As we grew older, we no longer made mailboxes. When we thought of Valentine’s Day, it was possible that there was one special Valentine we had in mind. Unfortunately, our intended Valentine didn’t always have intentions for us. But we could dream big paper Valentine heart dreams, even if they never came true.
I was very fortunate to marry two of my Valentines. First, I married Dave when we were young and it seemed like we had our whole lives ahead of us. One day he asked me, “Will you be mine?” And I replied, “Yes, I will.” We had a wonderful life together. We were also blessed with our son, Ethan. I thought that our time together would never end.
Then eight years after Dave passed away from cancer, I was blessed again. I married Melvin. One day he asked me, “Will you be mine?” And I replied, “Yes, I will.” We were married a little more than three years, although it seemed like we had a lifetime together. Next week it will be three months since he passed away.
Without a doubt, I know that both Dave and Mel are with the Lord. Not because they were good guys, even though they were. Not because they were kind, honest, loved their family and friends, and always kept their word, even though they did.
I know that they are both with the Lord because they each made that decision to ask Jesus to be the Lord of their lives. They both spent a lifetime attempting to take up their cross and follow Him every day. Were they perfect? Of course not. Just like you and me they had to daily surrender to the Lord.
“Then He said to them all, ‘If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow Me’” (Luke 9:23).
How do we do that? Every thought, every word, every action that we have we must examine. Where does this come from? Is it from the Lord? Would it please Him? If not, then we put it on the cross and we let it go. It dies. We do not give it life. We do not make it a part of us.
Every jealous thought. Every doubt about who Jesus really is. Every grumpy attitude. Every snarky retort. Every critical and judgmental thought. Every unkind action. Every regret. Every thought of un-forgiveness whether it’s toward another person or toward ourselves. Every time we feel sorry for ourselves. Every thought or word or action of retaliation when someone unjustly wrongs us. All of it.
We put it on the cross that we take up daily as we follow Jesus. Eventually, we learn something important. It’s not about me. It’s about Him.
Jesus asks each one of us a simple and direct question: “Will you be mine?” Think before you answer, but don’t take too long. We never know when our time on this earth will end. It’s a simple question and it’s so much more. If we say, “Yes, I will,” our lives, thankfully, will never be the same.
To Jesus, each one of us is special. He meet us where we are and loves us. He loves us too much to leave us there. Transformation takes place as we daily follow Him. I saw that in Dave’s life. I saw that in Melvin’s life. I see it in my own life, too. I’m not the same person I was yesterday. I’m not the same person I’ll be tomorrow. As a follower of Jesus Christ, I’m daily being transformed. It’s not always easy, but it’s eternally worth it.
Jesus Christ is the ultimate Valentine. “But God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8). Jesus died on the cross for each of us. On the third day He rose from the dead. One day, He’s coming back for us. Don’t be left out. Jesus asks you today, “Will you be mine?” Please say, “Yes, I will.”
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.