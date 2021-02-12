YODER: Will you be mine? Valentine's Day sparks memories

How do we do that? Every thought, every word, every action that we have we must examine. Where does this come from? Is it from the Lord? Would it please Him? If not, then we put it on the cross and we let it go. It dies. We do not give it life. We do not make it a part of us.

Every jealous thought. Every doubt about who Jesus really is. Every grumpy attitude. Every snarky retort. Every critical and judgmental thought. Every unkind action. Every regret. Every thought of un-forgiveness whether it’s toward another person or toward ourselves. Every time we feel sorry for ourselves. Every thought or word or action of retaliation when someone unjustly wrongs us. All of it.

We put it on the cross that we take up daily as we follow Jesus. Eventually, we learn something important. It’s not about me. It’s about Him.

Jesus asks each one of us a simple and direct question: “Will you be mine?” Think before you answer, but don’t take too long. We never know when our time on this earth will end. It’s a simple question and it’s so much more. If we say, “Yes, I will,” our lives, thankfully, will never be the same.