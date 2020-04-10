YODER: You're not alone in this time of social distancing

Years ago at a ministry conference, I attended a class on clowning. A husband and wife were team teaching the class. The wife was dressed in a colorful outfit, but talked as she normally talked. She didn’t actually clown around, but did a good job talking about how to clown around.
Her husband was different. He was dressed as a hobo clown and he had the part down very well. Even as he talked, he stayed in character. His humble heart was evident, making it easy to ask him questions.
As the hour was almost up, he began singing. As he sung, he took off his hobo hat and his hobo jacket. He removed his makeup and combed his hair. He also removed his patched-up trousers and his old shoes. Underneath he was wearing a sharp, navy blue suit.
All of a sudden, a transformation took place. A very handsome man stood before us singing in one of the most pure tenor voices I’ve ever heard. He sang the beautiful song, “He Touched Me,” written by Bill Gaither.
“Shackled by a heavy burden ‘neath a load of guilt and shame, then the hand of Jesus touched me and now I am no longer the same. He touched, oh, He touched me. And oh the joy that floods my soul! Something happened, and now I know He touched me, and made me whole.”
As he was physically transforming from a hobo clown to a sharp-looking gentleman, he sang of the transformation that takes place in the soul with a simple touch from Jesus. It was a powerful moment. One I’ve never forgotten.
Any moment that includes the Lord of lords and the King of kings is powerful and life changing. Expect that transformation will take place because it will.
Think about the woman in Luke 8. She’s endured an issue of blood for 12 long years. And for 12 long years she’s been viewed as an untouchable. She’s not to be among people, but must remain in seclusion. You could even say that she’s required to self-isolate. She’s no longer seen as a fellow human being. She’s viewed as one of the unclean.
Yet, she risks everything to walk among the crowd of people gathered to see Jesus. She risks everything to come out of isolation. She risks everything to touch the hem of Jesus’ garment. She believes that if she can simply touch his robe that she will be healed. To her, touch is everything.
What happens? She’s healed. In fact, the moment her fingers merely brush the hem of the Master’s robe, she’s completely and totally healed. She’s transformed, not only physically, but also spiritually. She sees the evidence of her faith lived out in real time.
Jesus himself tells her the same. “And He said to her, ‘Daughter, be of good cheer; your faith has made you well. Go in peace’” (Luke 8:48).
Touch is so important. That’s even more apparent in this time of social distancing.
I once met a man whose church members went to Asia every year to minister to the children living in the orphanage they built. During one trip, some of the church people heard of a nearby leper colony.
They were very surprised that leper colonies still existed in the world. Immediately, they decided to visit the colony to see how they could help those living in isolation. They met a lovely older woman there who had not been touched in 35 years. When they met her, they didn’t see a leper. Instead, they saw a woman with a very sweet spirit.
They hugged her. They made her part of their church family. She became everyone’s grandmother. Even as the man was telling more about her, it was if he was talking about his own grandma.
Her life completely changed. They not only touched her with their arms, they touched her with their faith. They touched her with the love of Jesus. And in the end, He touched her, too.
“He touched me, oh, He touched me. And oh the joy that floods my soul! Something happened, and now I know, He touched me, and made me whole.”
During this time of social distancing, we may feel isolated and all alone, but we don’t have to be. There is one who sticks closer than a brother (Proverbs 18:24). His name is Jesus, the Savior of the world (John 3:16). He does not change. “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).
Reach out and receive a touch from the Living Savior, Jesus Christ. Then you may also sing like the transformed hobo: “Since I've met this blessed Savior. Since He's cleansed and made me whole. I will never cease to praise him. I'll shout it while eternity rolls. Oh! He touched me! Oh! He touched me! He touched me! And Oh the joy that floods my soul! Something happened, and now I know. He touched me, and made me whole."
Let Jesus touch you and make you whole.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
