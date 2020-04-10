YODER: You're not alone in this time of social distancing

I once met a man whose church members went to Asia every year to minister to the children living in the orphanage they built. During one trip, some of the church people heard of a nearby leper colony.

They were very surprised that leper colonies still existed in the world. Immediately, they decided to visit the colony to see how they could help those living in isolation. They met a lovely older woman there who had not been touched in 35 years. When they met her, they didn’t see a leper. Instead, they saw a woman with a very sweet spirit.

They hugged her. They made her part of their church family. She became everyone’s grandmother. Even as the man was telling more about her, it was if he was talking about his own grandma.

Her life completely changed. They not only touched her with their arms, they touched her with their faith. They touched her with the love of Jesus. And in the end, He touched her, too.

“He touched me, oh, He touched me. And oh the joy that floods my soul! Something happened, and now I know, He touched me, and made me whole.”