Consorts, past and future, in Britain’s changing monarchy

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip was the longest serving royal consort in British history by more than a decade when he died Friday at 99.

It was a role he assumed in 1952 when his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, ascended to the throne after the sudden death of her father King George VI.

In Britain, the husband or wife of the monarch is known as the consort, a position that carries immense prestige but has no constitutional role. Here are some of the other royal consorts, past and future.

QUEEN ELIZABETH, THE QUEEN MOTHER

The mother of the current queen came to be known affectionately in Britain as The Queen Mum. For the last 50 years of her long life, she was widowed and therefore not the consort, but she did serve in that role while her husband, King George VI, was on the throne from 1936 until 1952. It was a period that included the tumultuous years of World War II.

Born Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, she was descended from Scottish royalty. She was known as Queen Elizabeth while her husband reigned, and after his death as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.