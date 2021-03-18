COVID tax break could open door to student loan forgiveness

Experts say the tax relief measure could do just that.

“Given the context and all the discussions about loan forgiveness, I think it’s likely that this is a nod from Congress to open up this door,” says Megan Coval, vice president of policy and federal relations at National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.

Artem Gulish , senior policy strategist at Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, says the relief package was just a start for student loan borrowers.

“This is the first thing the Biden administration is putting through; there is still the potential for forgiveness,” Gulish says.

However, there still isn’t legislation or executive order that answers the big questions of “if,” “how much,” or “when” forgiveness could happen.

WHAT YOUR BILL COULD LOOK LIKE WITHOUT A TAX BREAK