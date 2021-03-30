Crews battling Black Hills wildfires gaining control

NEMO, S.D. (AP) — Firefighters on Tuesday began to gain control of wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota that have forced the evacuation of more than 400 homes and closed the Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

Three separate wildfires were burning near Rapid City, with the largest near Schroeder Road in the Nemo area. That fire has burned nearly 3.3 square miles (8.1 square kilometers). But officials said they expected to contain about half of the fire by the end of the day.

“It’s not over yet, but we’re in a pretty good spot,” said Gov. Kristi Noem, who traveled to Rapid City to help oversee the fire response.

The Schroeder Road fire has crossed into two neighborhoods near Rapid City, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. At least one home has been destroyed, as well as several other structures. No injuries have been reported.

“There was quite a firefight last night,” said Rob Powell, the firefighting official overseeing the response.

As winds died down throughout the day, firefighting crews worked both on the ground and from aircraft to contain the fire.