SIOUX CITY — Tom Hanks may not know this, but Kat Cressida is in possession of an empty Coke can belonging to the Academy Award-winning actor.

Cressida, a much-in-demand voice actor best known for a playing the part of Jessie the Cowgirl from various "Toy Story"-related projects, absconded with the aluminum pop can during a long-ago recording session with Hanks, who provided the voice of Sheriff Woody.

"The Coke can has been washed," she said, 'fessing up to a case of sticky fingered soda can-napping. "There wasn't anything weird about it."

This is just one of the many behind-the-scenes anecdotes that Cressida will share with fans during a special appearance, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at ACME Comics & Collectibles 1622 Pierce St.

For a fee, customers can ask for Cressida's autograph on a photo or other pieces of memorabilia. She will also be selling exclusive Disney artifacts during the show as well as at an after-hours VIP event.

Cressida will return to the store for another fan meet-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25.

Members of the 501st Legion -- Darth Vader's own troop from the "Star Wars" galaxy -- as well as members of the Rebel Legion and Midwest Droid Builders are slated to make an appearance during the Saturday event.

A portion of the proceeds from Saturday's event, the VIP event, and June 25's get-together will go towards (locally) Camp High Hopes as well as (nationally) pediatric cancer research and No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit fighting to eliminate food insecurities among disadvantaged families.

"We are very excited to bring Kat into the store to meet her fans," ACME owner Fran McGarry said. "We plan on making (the event) fun for the entire family."

That's because Cressida is one of the most prolific voice actors working today.

In addition to "Toy Story"'s Cowgirl Jessie, she also provided the voice of extroverted Dee Dee for Cartoon Network's "Dexter Laboratory" as well as Constance Hatchaway at famous "The Haunted Mansion" at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

The latter credit is especially dear to Cressida since her late father, who was one of the creative Disneyland "Imagineers" back in the day.

Cressida has appeared on live-action series, a whole host of commercials and a dizzying number of video games, including some that featured Mark Hamill of "Star Wars" fame.

Tom Hanks? Mark Hamill? Wow, what were they like to work with?

"That's probably the question fans ask about the most," Cressida said. "They're both very nice."

So, what is her most unexpected voiceover credit?

"I'm the off-camera female voice you hear on (the ESPN sports talk show) 'Pardon the Interruption,'" Cressida said. "I've been a part of that show from the very beginning."