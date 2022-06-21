 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Disney workers trade costumes for yoga pants on Yoga Day

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Disney workers traded their character costumes for yoga pants early Tuesday and planked, did the downward dog and folded into lotus poses at Walt Disney World in Florida to celebrate International Yoga Day.

The sunrise celebration has spread to other Disney properties around the globe since yoga enthusiasts started it at the Florida resort in 2016.

More than 1,700 Disney workers spread out their yoga mats in front of Cinderella's Castle in Florida, while another 1,000 workers started their morning with yoga in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California.

Other Disney workers participated at resorts in Hawaii and Vero Beach, Florida; in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris; and in front of Cinderella’s Castle at Tokyo Disney Resort. The yoga sessions were conducted virtually at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

