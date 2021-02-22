DISPATCH: Covering loss, even as it comes to your own door

Neither had COVID-19, and both lived well into their 90s. But the pandemic carved a deep, lasting impression upon the last few months of their lives — for them and for those around them.

Loss has been a shared experience this past year — for some more than others, of course. But there are few who have been untouched, whether it be through loss of financial stability, social interaction or, for many, the loss of loved ones through COVID and in other ways. We are left to mourn in a world already full of grief.

For my family, there was pain. There was distance, and heartbreak too. All the things we associate with 2020. Yet today, when I take off my journalist’s hat and put on another one — that of a granddaughter — I feel that we were the lucky ones. Even now, months after they left, I can’t help but focus on the blessings.

When the Pittsburgh nursing home where my dad’s mom, Julie, lived stopped allowing visitors last spring, my dad and his sisters were terrified that they might never see their mother again. My aunt decided to move her hospital bed into her own living room so she could ensure her mother wouldn’t die alone.