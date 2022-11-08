BRUSSELS (AP) — EU opens probe into Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy gaming giant Activision Blizzard, fearing market distortion.
EU opens probe into Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy gaming giant Activision Blizzard, fearing market distortion
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The penthouse of the Brandeis Building, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time ever on Thursday.
At this moment, much of Antonio Ferraro's time is consumed by music.
Not only is the West High School senior getting ready for the annual Madrigal dinner and concert, he is also concerning himself over musical selections while applying to colleges.
It’s been a week of learning to let go more than I have in the past. And also discovering a little more about who I am. The real me that’s underneath the blankets of niceness and calmness and peace. In general, I am a person of peace and joy. People often tell me that I have a calming presence. I know that these traits come from the Lord. They’re part of my personality, but they’ve also been forged through some of life’s difficult trials. There have been more than a few, just as in most peoples’ lives.
Church events happening around Siouxland
Here's a look at the most popular girl names from 1915 to 2021 and why they were used so much at the time.
SIOUX CITY -- Author Bruce Forbes ("America's Favorite Holidays: Candid Histories") will reveal the real history behind Thanksgiving in Americ…
If you're planning a new bed for perennials, groundcovers, shrubs or trees to plant next spring, the path to success starts with a good foundation.
Here's a look at 29 chemicals and food production standards that are acceptable and common in foods in the United States but are illegal in other countries.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said there already have been 238 confirmed RSV cases in October, nearly four times as many as there were in September.
To help you figure out the best of the best, CNET rounded up their editors' picks for the best phone to buy.