Ex-Jack Daniel's distiller to make new whiskey in Tennessee

“I would like to say this is the first distillery in this county but you all know it's not,” joked Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell. “I would like to say this is the first distillery where they asked the mayor to speak at. Things are really changing.”

The distillery will make straight bourbon whiskey finished with maple wood “to produce a sip like no other,” Arnett said in a statement.

In late 2020, Jack Daniel's announced Arnett's departure after a nearly 20-year stint with the powerhouse whiskey maker, including 12 years in which he led production.

At an event in Alcoa to announce the new venture, Arnett stressed the pride he felt in the work he accomplished during his time at Jack Daniel's, but said he was excited about “doing something different" as well.

“I just felt like it was time to move on,” he said.

Associated Press writer Kimberlee Kruesi contributed to this report.

