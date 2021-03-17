Expanded testing part of Biden administration school plans

“I think it’s really hard to learn on Zoom. Don’t you? I think it’s really hard,” she said.

On a call with reporters, Cardona said he expects schools will fully open in the fall if vaccinations continue as expected, and with guidance from health authorities.

“What does normal look like? I wish I had a crystal ball. We don’t know," he said. “What we do know is that this spring we’re wanting to see schools reopen using the mitigation strategies and giving students an opportunity for that in-person learning."

School leaders see the flow of new money as a major factor, along with vaccines for teachers, in getting schools open and keeping them open, said Dan Domenech, executive director of a school administrators' group.

The Education Department will begin making the money available this month.

“There are a lot of districts that were desperately hoping that this would happen to prevent them from going into bankruptcy at the end of the year, which school districts are not allowed to do. They have had to borrow in order to supplement their budgets with dollars that they did not have,” Domenech said.