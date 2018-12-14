Whitney Lindgren was named the 2018 Lucia at the 64th Lucia Festival at Augustana Lutheran Church Dec. 9.
The Lucia Festival originated in Sweden where, according to legend, Lucia was a medieval saint who carried food and drink to the hungry during a period of famine in the Swedish province of Varmland. Lucia stands today as a symbol of light and hope to all of humankind.
Whitney wore a wreath of lighted candles on her head as she and her attendants served cookies following the smorgasbord meal. Attendants were Lexy Baier and Sydnee Wynn. Starboys, Alex Hexom, Evan Iversen, Hunter Liberto and Tyler Welp wore hats with stars and carried a star wand.
Angela Iversen, accompanied by Shannon Peterson, sang the Lucia song. Mary Hettinger read the Lucia Story, and Dave Madsen served as master of ceremonies. The Rev. Del Olivier led the table prayer and the benediction.