Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City taking part in worldwide prayer for Ukraine and Russia

SIOUX CITY -- To recognize the continuing conflict in Ukraine, which has caused the deaths of at least 900 civilians, the Catholic Diocese of Sioux City is participating in a worldwide call to prayer at the end of the week.

On Friday, at 11 a.m., Sioux City Bishop Walker Nickless will offer what Pope Francis called a "prayer for peace" and a "consecration and entrustment of Russia and of Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary."

Nickless is set to conduct the ceremony at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City which is considered the mother church of the diocese. A press release from the Diocese of Sioux City notes that those living outside of town can contact their local parish for consecration prayers in their area.

"Join me as I pray to consecrate Russ and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, as requested by the Holy Father," Nickless said in the release.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.