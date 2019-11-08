You are the owner of this article.
Church news
Church news

Holiday Bazaar

Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will be hosting its annual Fall and Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Fellowship Hall. Homemade items including baked goods, treats, sewing and embroidery will be available and frozen take-and-bake apple pies will be featured. Coffee and rolls will be served from 9 - 9:30 a.m. and lunch (chicken salad, loosemeat, hot dogs, chips, beverages and desserts) will be served 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free.

Thanksgiving program

Whitfield United Methodist Women, 1319 West Fifth St., will be presenting a "Your Favorite Thanksgiving Reading" program at 10 a.m. Saturday. The church's executive board will be meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Refreshments will be served.

 

