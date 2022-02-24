Diocese of Sioux City to hold moment of silence, prayer and bell ringing for Ukraine

SIOUX CITY -- Following Thursday morning's attack on Ukraine by Russian troops, the Diocese of Sioux City is offering up words of prayer and encouraging people throughout Siouxland to join in.

In a press release, Bishop R. Walker Nickless asked residents to hold a minute of silence and prayer at 3 p.m. today. Along with that, Nickless requested all churches and houses of worship ring bells to signal the call to prayer.

"As airstrikes and missiles are targeting areas of Ukraine, our brothers and sisters in that country are suffering from this aggression. We fear the people of Ukraine will continue to experience death and destruction of their homes in the days to come. We ask our Blessed Mother, Mary, Queen of Peace to pray for us for an end to war," the release said, in part.

The release then goes on to suggest that when the clock strikes 3 p.m. people should considered a four-line prayer: "For peace, for Russia to cease their aggression and to withdraw to their own borders, for President Biden and all world leaders to collectively work for world peace, for our military men and women who serve at home and abroad and for their families."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

