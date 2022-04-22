ELCA Western Iowa Synod assembly in Sioux City aims to give back, organize

SIOUX CITY -- In previous years, when the 120 congregations that make up the ELCA's Western Iowa Synod would gather for their yearly assembly there was a set routine: Begin with worship, go through organizational work, approve a budget, maybe make changes to the constitution, mark anniversaries and remember local church leaders who died.

To mark the first in-person assembly since 2019, which runs Friday and Saturday, Bishop Lorna Halaas said the church should do more than simply hold a series of business-type meetings at the Sioux City Convention Center.

"This time, I thought: We need to get outside our walls and meet the needs of people who are in the community. We need to meet our neighbors. Let’s not stay inside," Halaas said.

So, for the 2022 assembly, which is organized around the theme of "Some Assembly Required," the Synod's organized a variety of service projects around town that will be hosted by non-profit agencies and area churches on Saturday.

According to a press release, groups of between 15 and 30 people will do work at: Camp High Hopes, Community Action Agency, First Lutheran Church, Gospel Mission, Lutheran Services in Iowa, Mary Treglia House, Ronald McDonald House, SafePlace, the Sioux City Public Museum, Sioux City Railroad Museum, St. John Lutheran Church, St. Thomas Episcopal Church and United Lutheran Church. At the last location, volunteers will make beds for the "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" organization which endeavors to get beds to kids in need. The Railroad Museum job is related to an archaeology dig that goes along with the history of segregation at the time of the construction of the railroads.

"Lots of opportunities to get out, meet people and do some work," Halaas said.

The Rev. Chuck Meyer, the pastor at Augustana Lutheran Church, said he helped with getting things in place at Camp High Hopes which is a non-profit for people of all ages who have disabilities, special needs and chronic illnesses. Volunteers spending the day there can expect to clean buildings, paint and stain outdoor benches, declutter areas and prep shade shelters.

"This is the first time I’ve been to a synod assembly where we’re doing service projects and it’s a great thing we are taking the time to have this be a designated part of our assembly together. Jesus told us to go out and help those who need help," Meyer said.

About 235 folks are attending this year's assembly and some will come from as far away as Creston and Forest City, according to Halaas said. In addition to the volunteer efforts and the regular order of business, she said attendees will reckon with what it means to be "the church" in this present time and how the church can be a welcoming place.

"We can’t go back to the way things used to be," she said.

The gathering then is a way for the Synod to show people something new.

"The ELCA is in town and the ELCA cares about all people and we are just excited to be in Sioux City and to be among the people of Sioux City," Halaas said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.