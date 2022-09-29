For some religious leaders in Nebraska, abortion views break with stereotypes

When Debra McKnight showed up to a Planned Parenthood rally last October wearing a pastor collar, people thought she was wearing a Halloween costume.

She wasn’t.

McKnight is a reverend in Omaha with United Methodist Church, and she firmly supports abortion access. Her views, she said, run counter to the common assumptions people often make about her: That, as a religious leader, she is staunchly anti-abortion.

Such assumptions are not uncommon, and they’re not entirely without merit. Public polling has shown a correlation between views on abortion and faith, particularly among Christian faiths. And some faiths, such as Catholicism, are explicit in their moral objections to abortion.

The intersection of faith and abortion rights was on display earlier this year at the Nebraska Legislature, where multiple lawmakers invoked their faith when discussing their support for a bill that would have primed the state to ban abortions. After more recent attempts at legislative action failed, the Nebraska Catholic Conference pledged to continue working to “uphold human dignity in the law.”

But McKnight and several other religious leaders said perceptions regarding faith and abortion fail to capture the nuance within religious groups. The presumptive picture also fails to account for non-Christian faiths and other minority groups.

Contrary to public perception, it’s fairly common for people of faith to support abortion rights, said Katey Zeh, CEO of the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice.

“I’m not as much of an anomaly as it might seem,” Zeh said.

Recognizing that there are people who are both religious and support abortion rights is important as Nebraskans debate policy matters following the Supreme Court’s decision reversing Roe v. Wade, according to multiple faith leaders who spoke to the World-Herald.

In Nebraska, Christianity is the dominant group of faiths. A 2014 study by the Pew Research Center found that 75% of adults in the state identified as Christian, with most of those being evangelical Protestant, mainline Protestant and Catholic. Non-Christian faiths accounted for 4% and unaffiliated individuals made up the remaining 20%.

The way each of these groups view abortion varies widely, even sometimes within the individual groups.

McKnight said Christian Scripture contains many contradictions. She said there are parts that define life as the moment of first breath.

But Laura Buddenberg, a Catholic who opposes abortion and serves as the executive director of Essential Pregnancy Services in Omaha, noted that there are pieces of Scripture that define life at the moment of conception.

The differences aren’t only in their personal interpretations.

United Methodist Church, according to its social principals, states that it is reluctant to approve abortion due to the church’s belief in the sanctity of unborn human life. However, followers are “equally bound to respect the sacredness of the life and well-being of the mother and the unborn child.”

The Catholic Church takes a more definitive stance on the topic.

“Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law,” states the Catechism of the Catholic Church, a document detailing church doctrine.

The 2014 study by Pew also found differences within Nebraska Christians, with 54% agreeing that abortion should be illegal in all or most cases and 41% saying abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

However, the numbers shifted when factoring in all adults, not just those who identified as Christian. The numbers broke down to 50% saying abortion should be legal in all or most cases and 46% agreeing abortion should be illegal in all or most cases.

In some ways, the numbers reflect the different views held by different faith groups.

Rabbis Steven Abraham and Deana Berezin of Omaha pointed to multiple pieces of Jewish Scripture that clarify that a fetus isn’t considered alive until birth, and that caring for the mother is a higher priority over saving a fetus.

Although there is some disagreement on abortion issues within the Jewish community, Abraham said most Jewish people support abortion access — an assertion borne out in the 2014 Pew study, which found 83% of Jewish Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Despite this, Judaism and other non-Christian religions are often forgotten about in discussions on abortion and faith.

“That’s what it means to be a minority,” Berezin said.

Views shaped by life experiences

McKnight said she grew up in a Republican household across the street from a Methodist church from the time she was 9 years old. She said she never really questioned the issue of abortion access until she reached college and was exposed to anti-abortion views held by fellow Christians.

“And I’ve been running into it ever since,” McKnight said.

The Rev. Brandee Jasmine Mimitzraiem of the African Methodist Episcopal Church encountered anti-abortion views earlier in life.

Growing up in a low-income community, she said as early as her freshman year of high school she knew of female classmates who became pregnant. Some of them came from families who allowed them to get abortions, while others did not.

Mimitzraiem said several of the students who received abortions went on to have successful careers. For the others, she said she saw how their pregnancies had a lasting impact on their mental health.

“I saw the difference in their lives,” Mimitzraiem said.

McKnight said there was a 19-year-old at her college who gave birth in the dormitories because she was too ashamed to tell her Roman Catholic family about her pregnancy.

McKnight said has faced her own backlash on the issue. People have called her a “baby killer” on several occasions and accused her of ruining the Methodist faith because of her support for abortion rights. She said she’s also received condemnation from fellow Christians for her stance on other social issues, from her support of the LGBTQA community to simply being a female religious leader.

But the backlash is felt on both sides.

Buddenberg said she has been harshly criticized for her views, including for her opposition to abortion. But when confronted by someone who disagrees with her, she said she tries to treat them with respect.

“This is about loving each other better,” Buddenberg said.

Even more common than the hostility, Mimitzraiem said, is the culture of silence surrounding abortion rights within religious groups, particularly when it’s tied to crossing racial lines. She said she talks with other Black Christians about abortion, but when speaking to white clergymen, they often avoid the topic with her.

“The ones who disagree won’t challenge me,” Mimitzraiem said.

Even religious leaders who also support abortion rights often won’t speak up until Mimitzraiem speaks out first, she said. They also fall victim to the same misconception that other people of faith are automatically anti-abortion, making them feel outnumbered by what Mimitzraiem believes is a loud minority.

“We think it’s stronger than it is,” she said.

Buddenberg didn’t say whether she believes a majority of people of faith are anti-abortion, but she said the issue is far more nuanced than it may seem. She also noted that many of those who disagree with her on the legality of abortion still don’t want to see the number of abortions increase.