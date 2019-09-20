STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A night of Stories and Songs with Jason Gray, a contemporary Christian singer-songwriter, will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Schaller Memorial Chapel on the Buena Vista University campus.
Gray's 2016 album, “Where The Light Gets In,” debuted in the top five of Billboard’s Top Christian Albums Chart. The album followed his 2014 No. 1 adult contemporary radio hit, “With Every Act of Love.” The two-time ASCAP Performance Award winner has previous tour experience with Michael W. Smith, Steven Curtis Chapman, Third Day, TobyMac, and others.
David and Liz Gregg, of Storm Lake, will open for Gray.
Proceeds from the concert are earmarked for the implementation of a TreeHouse project at The Bridge. TreeHouse has more than 40 years of experience in working with young people. The organization's resources and coaching will equip The Bridge of Storm Lake to better connect, support, and empower youth in Storm Lake. Jason Gray has been a strong supporter of TreeHouse ministries in the Twin Cities.
Tickets may be purchased for $15 through Sept. 20 at www.thebridgeofstormlake.com, or for $20 at the door the night of the concert. For questions, call 712-213-0195.