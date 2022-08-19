KATHY YODER: Great is his faithfulness

“Because of the LORD’s great love we are not consumed, for His compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness” (Lamentations 3:22-23).

I celebrated my birthday earlier this week. I traditionally talk to my mom on my birthday. The last few years I’ve asked her the same question. “Can you believe that you have a daughter this old?” She answers, “No, I can’t.” And then we laugh.

When we’re young, the passing of time seems to drag slower than a snail crossing the road. We doubt that the snail will ever make it to the other side. If he does, will he be too old to enjoy it? Will there simply be a punch line awaiting him?

When we’re young, we want things to happen quickly. We’re eager for summer vacation. Eager for a new school year. Eager for our first love. Our first job. To get married. To have children. To spoil grandchildren. To retire and learn how to play pickleball. The list goes on.

As we’re busy living our lives, one day we pause realizing that time has passed. In fact, it’s picking up speed at an alarming rate. What we used to measure in moments, weeks, or months, we suddenly remember in years and decades.

When I stop and reflect on my life, I see that image from an old black-and-white movie. The calendar pages are flipping so increasingly fast they become a blur. Our lives are like that.

James warned us about making plans for today or tomorrow. “… You do not know what will happen tomorrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away” (James 4:14).

We rely on our own abilities as we make plans for the future. We think we have control over time. We act as if we’ll live forever.

Years ago when I told my mom that my husband, Dave, was diagnosed with chronic leukemia she looked at me and said, “You better cherish this time.” I remember pausing, recognizing that this was an important moment.

I said something like, “He can live out a normal lifespan. Only 10 percent of the time does it go acute.” A little more than five years later he was gone.

Eventually, I remarried. Melvin and I had been married three years when I looked across the breakfast table at him and thought, “We are so ridiculously happy. I better cherish this time.” Two days later, he was gone.

I know that they’re both in heaven. That gives me peace and fills me with joy. I don’t know how people get through loss without leaning on the the Lord. As I look back on my life, the Lord has faithfully been my strength and my shield.

“The LORD is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him” (Psalm 28:7).

People say that I’m strong. They wonder how I can have joy and peace in my life. It’s not me, it’s Him. My Savior. My best friend. The one who sticks closer than a brother. The one who created me. Who knew me before I was even born (Jeremiah 1:5). The one who knows all the birthdays I’ll celebrate here on earth before He calls me home. He has brought me through the trials of my life, not by magically snapping His fingers but by journeying with me. Teaching me lessons along the way. Helping me to grow and change. Never giving up on me. His faithfulness is my strength and my joy.

After the car accident in 2020 when the Lord called Mel home, I wasn’t the only one who knew that the Lord miraculously spared my life. Even unbelievers were amazed that I was alive.

“How are you even alive? I was asked more than once. “I cried out to the Lord and He saved me,” I replied. Because it’s the truth.

Since the accident, my prayers have changed. “Lord, thank you for sparing my life. Do not let me waste any of the time I have left on this earth. Lead and guide me.”

I’m still learning what that means. As time continues to speed up, I’m slowing down. I have more time for those I love. More time to meet new people. More time to cherish the time I have left here on earth. More time to seek the Lord and listen to Him.

“But as for me, I trust (confidently) in You and Your greatness, 0 LORD, I said, ‘You are my God. My times are in your hands…’” (Psalm31:14-15 AMP).

Great is His faithfulness to all who believe and surrender their lives to Him. One day your time on earth will be over. Do you know where you’ll spend eternity? As one dying man said to me, “I haven’t made up my mind yet about the Lord.” I looked at him incredulously and blurted out, “Well, you better hurry up! You don’t have much time left!”

One day, tomorrow won’t be tomorrow. It will be eternity. Prepare for it now. Accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior right now. It’s the best gift you’ll ever receive. You’ll never want to return it. It lasts through eternity.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.