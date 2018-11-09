ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Mark Charles, a Christian leader who works for reconciliation on behalf of Native Americans, will be speaking at Northwestern College, 101 Seventh St. SW.
Charles will speak on "Worldly Power and Spiritual Authority" at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday inside the college's chapel. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, he'll give a lecture on "A Native Perspective on American History: The Doctrine of Discovery" in the Vogel Community Room of DeWitt Learning Commons.
At 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, he will speak about "The Challenges of 'We the People' ... A Vision for 'All the People,'" in the Vogel Community Room.
All of the events are free and open to the public.
A speaker, writer and consultant whose father is Navajo and whose mother is of Dutch-American heritage, Charles communicates the complexities of American history regarding race, culture and faith in order to forge a path of healing for the nation. He is the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Native News Online and blogs at "Reflections From the Hogan."
"(Charles) offers a fresh, prophetic, native perspective on how worldly power and spiritual authority often aren't hand and glove," Mark DeYounge, Northwestern's Christian formation dean, said. "He will help us discover dimensions of the gospel that have, in some sense, been lost in translation at times in the history of our nation and even western Christianity."