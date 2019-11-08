Northwestern College to hold faith and immigration forum

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A forum on "Faith and Immigration: Getting Beyond the Rhetoric" will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the DeWitt Learning Commons' Vogel Community Room, 101 Seventh St. S.W.

The Rev. Tim Breen, of Orange City's First Reformed Church, and Martha Draayer, Northwestern's Hispanic community liaison, will moderate a panel which will include Mark Prosser, Storm Lake Police public safety director; Maria Ramos, a Unity Community Health Center human resources director; and Melissa Stek, a justice mobilization specialist for the Christian Reformed Church Office of Social Justice, among others.

The open-to-the-public forum is being hosted by the Evangelical Immigration Table, the National Immigration Forum, the Christian Reformed Church's Office of Social Justice and Northwestern College.

