ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- High school students are invited to participate in the third annual Living Your Faith (LYF) "Christian boot camp" June 23-28 at Northwestern College, 101 Seventh St. SW.
The weeklong campus experience is for students entering their sophomore, junior or senior years. LYF director Daniel Den Boer said it is a great for teens who are serious about their faith and want to spend a week with mentors and peers who feel the same way.
LYF campers will spend their mornings diving into the gospel with Northwestern biblical and theological studies professors and students, while spending their afternoons engaged in service and volunteerism.
Living Your Faith costs $190; the fee covers all LYF expenses, including room, board, field trips and access to Northwestern campus facilities and amenities.
Funded by a grant from the Lilly Endowment, Living Your Faith registration can be found at lyf.nwciowa.edu.