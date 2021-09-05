Omaha insurance executive receives pope's blessing, launches religious foundation

Omaha insurance executive Steve Menzies recently established the St. Francis Day Foundation, a nonprofit that seeks to address social issues.

And, according to Menzies, he has the blessing of Pope Francis.

The St. Francis Day Foundation, headquartered in New York City, is being propelled by a $50 million investment from four major investors, including Menzies’ namesake foundation, The Steve Menzies Global Foundation.

The St. Francis Day Foundation is named after the 13th century Italian Catholic saint, Francis of Assisi.

According to a news release, one of the first steps the St. Francis Day Foundation, which Menzies chairs, will undertake is providing vaccines and medical equipment to displaced populations. It also will seek to create educational materials to teach people about healthy use of technology and the dangers of “digital addiction.”

The foundation’s initiatives fall under the umbrella of what Pope Francis and Menzies call “human ecology.”