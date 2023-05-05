SIOUX CITY — Siouxland Catholic Radio's first "Ministries Fair and Walking Tour" is happening Saturday at St. Boniface Church, rain or shine.
Friday, Siouxland Catholic Radio's Lisa Niebuhr gave word that the "Ministries Fair" portion inaugural event will move to the basement of the historic church while the walking tour and vendor set up will happen if there is no rain.
Malli's on Wheels will begin selling their Jalisco style Mexican dishes at 10 a.m. in the north parking lot of St. Boniface. The group "Catholic Daughters" is set to have a "cookie stomp." Chalk art activities are going to be made available for kids and the organizations "Crosses for Life" and "Plymouth County Right to Life" will be present.
"Also, at 10 a.m., the walking tour of the Historic St. Boniface District will begin," Niebuhr said. "Matt Anderson, curator of the Sioux City Public Museum, and Carol Kelzer, a parish volunteer, will direct the tour and answer questions. If the skies are overcast, the walking tour will begin outside and transition inside as planned."
