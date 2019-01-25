Try 1 month for 99¢

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Gang pastor and prison chaplain Chris Hoke will speak at three different open-to-the-public engagements Feb. 5-6 at Northwestern College, 101 Seventh St. SW.

Hoke will present "Relationship With the Underground Leads to Repentance," at 11:05 a.m. Feb. 5 in Christ Chapel. He will read from his book "Wanted: A Spiritual Pursuit Through Jail, Among Outlaws and Across Borders" at 7 p.m. Feb. 5, during a Deep Song Reading in the Ramaker Center's Fireside Room.

Hoke will also present "Going to Hell: What Jesus Made the Church" at 10:05 a.m. Feb. 6 in the Vogel Community Room in the DeWitt Learning Commons.

Hoke co-founded Underground Ministries in 2017 after working as a prison chaplain in Washington State for more than 12 years. Underground Ministries seeks to open relationships of embrace and trust between gang-affected prisoners and the community to which they return.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Food and Lifestyles reporter

Load comments