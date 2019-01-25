ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Gang pastor and prison chaplain Chris Hoke will speak at three different open-to-the-public engagements Feb. 5-6 at Northwestern College, 101 Seventh St. SW.
Hoke will present "Relationship With the Underground Leads to Repentance," at 11:05 a.m. Feb. 5 in Christ Chapel. He will read from his book "Wanted: A Spiritual Pursuit Through Jail, Among Outlaws and Across Borders" at 7 p.m. Feb. 5, during a Deep Song Reading in the Ramaker Center's Fireside Room.
Hoke will also present "Going to Hell: What Jesus Made the Church" at 10:05 a.m. Feb. 6 in the Vogel Community Room in the DeWitt Learning Commons.
Hoke co-founded Underground Ministries in 2017 after working as a prison chaplain in Washington State for more than 12 years. Underground Ministries seeks to open relationships of embrace and trust between gang-affected prisoners and the community to which they return.