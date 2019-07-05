SIOUX CITY -- The Rev. Duane C. Queen will celebrate his 50th ordination anniversary at First Presbyterian Church, East 21st St., in South Sioux City, during the 9:30 a.m. service on Sunday. Queen will deliver the sermon.
Queen was ordained by the Niobrara Presbytery on July 6, 1969 at First Presbyterian Church in South Sioux City. He graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1960, and Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa in 1965, and received a Master of Divinity degree from the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa in 1969.
He served as an associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings, Nebraska from 1969 to 1979. He then accepted a call as pastor of Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake, where he served for 29 years, from 1979 to 2008. He retired in 2008 until accepting a call as an interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Lake Park, Iowa from 2010 to 2011.
Queen and his wife, Donna, have continued their retirement in Storm Lake. He fills the pulpits in many churches throughout Northwest Iowa. The couple are the parents of three adult children, Phil (Tracy), Paula (Sumit) Gupta, Lara (John) Plaisance and seven grandchildren. Duane Queen is the son of the late Clark and Isabel Queen, who were long time members of First Presbyterian Church in South Sioux City.