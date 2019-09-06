Chicken Dinner
Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave., will host a Chicken Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13. Cost will be $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Carry-outs are available. For more information call 712-276-3121.
Fall Kick Off Block Party
Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will host a Fall Kick Off Block Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. There will be sidewalk chalk, bubbles and some inflatables for kids and youth as well as games and other activities for all ages. Free food is provided for all persons attending. For further information call the church office at 276-3452.
St. Michael's Festival
St. Michael's Catholic Church, 1315 First Ave., will host St. Michael South Sioux City Festival on Sunday. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10:30 a.m. in the gym. Mexican food, burgers, hot dogs, fruit and desserts will be served 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. next to the church. There will be live entertainment, carnival games, inflatables and vendor booths, all day, plus a raffle. Questions? Call 402-494-5423.
Schedule of Events
Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Drive, announces its schedule of events for the month of September. Traditional worship service is 9 a.m. and Contemporary service at 11 a.m. with the Praise Band. On Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. is the Sunday School Rally for all ages with a bouncy house and lots of back yard fun. Also on Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. is TLC (Teens Loving Christ) get acquainted and enjoy a potluck supper together. GriefShare will meet every Monday beginning on Sept. 9 at 6 a.m. Contact Beth Schlitter for more information, 712 899-4629 or bethschlitter@gmail.com. On Sept. 15 confirmation classes begin. Classes will be 10:10 to 11 a.m. Mark your calendar for Sept. 21 -- the big indoor rummage sale will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rummage Sale
Calvary Episcopal Church, 1308 S. Cleveland, will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will also be a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14.
Hurricane Dorian Relief
Siouxland area ELCA Lutheran churches will be supporting relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian. Lutheran Disaster Response is collaborating with community leaders and officials to initiate the proper responses, particularly assisting with long-term recovery efforts. Area ELCA congregations will forward financial donations to Lutheran Disaster response. Gifts designated for "Hurricane Response - Dorian" will be used entirely (100%) for this disaster.
ELCA congregations in Siouxland include Sergeant Bluff, New Life; Sioux City, Augustana, First, Immanuel, Riverside, St. John, St. Luke, St. Mark, and Trinity; South Sioux City, First, Dakota City, and Salem; Moville, Trinity; Correctionville, Salem; as well as ELCA congregations in Plymouth County and throughout northeast Nebraska.