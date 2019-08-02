Concert
Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3636 Aspenwood St., will host the Folk Mountain Gospel concert Saturday at 11 a.m. The group consists of Don and Donna Mohl. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy some folk mountain music and heartwarming stories.
Bake Sale
Riverside United Methodist Church, 617 Wright Ave., will host a Bake Sale from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. A dinner will be provided for $8 for adults. Children under 10 are free. Live country music will be provided by Joyce Bentley, Doug Bentley and Gary Ross. All are welcome.