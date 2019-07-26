Ice Cream Social
The Ladies Aide Group of Hope Lutheran Church, 218 W. 18th St., in South Sioux City will have their annual Ice Cream Social from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The menu includes taverns, chips, pie and ice cream plus a choice of beverage, all for $5. Each item may also be bought individually. Come and enjoy all our homemade foods.
Food and Fun Series
The last Food and Fun Series program at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will feature humorist and motivational speaker Jenny Herrick at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The program will be preceded at 5:30 p.m. by a light meal of hot dogs or hamburgers, salads and desserts. The public is invited to discover that laughter is indeed the best medicine.
Quilt Auction
The Ingham Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camps Quilt Auction will feature a display of 180 high-quality, creative and colorful quilts and non-quilt items. All events will be at the camp on the west side of West Lake Okoboji at 1203 Inwan St., Wahpeton, Iowa. Auction weekend begins Aug. 2 with quilt viewing in the gym from 5 to 7 p.m., a Scandinavian dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and a Glenn Henriksen concert at 7 p.m. at which a free will offering will be collected. On Aug. 3, a 5k Fun Run at 8 a.m. starts the day, followed by quilt viewing from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be available in the Dining Hall from 11 a.m. to noon and outdoors from noon to 1 p.m. The Live Auction begins at noon. Pie and ice cream will be served during the afternoon. For those who wish to place a bid but are unable to attend, proxy bidders will be provided. Forms may be completed at the quilt viewing or a call may be made to the camp at 712-337-3306 to request a bidder. Proxy bidding requests close at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 3.