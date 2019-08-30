Pork Chop Dinner
St. James United Methodist Church, 2032 S. Cypress St., will host a Pork Chop Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13. The menu will include apple sauce, homemade scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, baked beans, and a variety of church circle desserts. Adults will cost $10 and children age 4-12 will cost $5 (3 and under are free). Tickets need to be ordered by Sept. 6 by calling the church office at 712-276-2667. Proceeds will go toward the upcoming St. James 100th celebration.
Elderversity
Twice a year Elderversity retreat is held at Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camp for adults 55 and older. On Sept. 9-11, Ingham Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camps is hosting a Fall Elderversity retreat. Bob Floss will lead worship, and featured speaker Steve Kramer will offer biblical teaching during the sessions. The sessions will consist of looking at the book of Psalms. Optional activities include pontoon rides, nature trails walk, crafts, games, visiting the Clay County Fair, and more. Everyone is invited to register by visiting www.okoboji.org/elderversity or by calling 1-800-OKOBOJI.