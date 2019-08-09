Rent-a-Space Rummage
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd., is having its Community Rent-a-Space Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It will be held around the parking lot. A bake sale will be available. The hot dog/tavern stand will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information or to rent a space call the church office at 712-255-4729.
English/Spanish Services
Calvary Episcopal Church, 1308 S. Cleveland, will hold English/Spanish services on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. English service will be at 5 p.m. and Spanish service will be at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Senior Brunch
Central Seniors of Central Baptist Church, 4001 Indian Hills Drive, will hold their monthly gathering at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 17 in room 217 at the church. Dr. Scott Culpepper, a Dordt University professor and frequent speaker, will speak on the revival movement in the 1800s with its influence on Northwest Iowa.