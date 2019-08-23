Soccer Challenge
The Knights of Columbus will host a Soccer Clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 31 at Memorial Field-Bishop Heelen High School. There will be a Soccer Challenge beginning at noon at the field. This is a competition designed for boys and girls ages 9 through 14 to demonstrate the most basic of soccer skills - the penalty kick. For more information contact Gregg at 712-635-1966 or greggh1966@gmail.com.
Guest Speaker
On Sept. 2, the Andreas Center and Dordt University will welcome Dr. Russell Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, to the First Monday Speaker Series. Moore will speak at 11 a.m. in the B.J. Haan Auditorium. His morning presentation is titled "Engaging the Culture without Losing the Gospel." At 5:30 p.m. in the Campus Center, Dordt will host a family-friendly picnic supper with Moore titled "Adopted for Life," where he will speak on God’s heart for adoption.