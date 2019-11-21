Area church news: Thanksgiving and Advent special events

Community Thanksgiving Service
Churches of many denominations will come together Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a Community Thanksgiving Worship service. The event will be at St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., in Sioux City.
Pastor Andy Nelson, chaplain at Morningside College, will preach. ELCA Western Iowa Synod Bishop Lorna Halaas will preside at Holy Communion, assisted by Rev. Jim Shirbroun of Grace United Methodist Church. All those wishing to sing in a combined choir are asked to attend a rehearsal prior to the service at 6:15 p.m.
Participating churches are: St. Luke Lutheran ELCA, Calvary Episcopal, Westminster Presbyterian, Grace United Methodist, Rustin Avenue United Methodist, St. Mark Lutheran ELCA, New Life Lutheran ELCA of Sergeant Bluff, Immanuel Lutheran ELCA, St. James United Methodist, Faith United Presbyterian, and Morningside College Campus Ministry.
Thanksgiving Banquet
Rejoice! Community Church, 1320 Third Ave. SE in Le Mars, Iowa, will host its 15th annual Community Thanksgiving Banquet on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving feast, as well as fellowship and fun. There is no cost for the event, and everyone is welcome.
This meal is made available to the community by Rejoice! Community Church and area businesses and volunteers. Food will be prepared for 600 people. Free rides are available on the church's wheelchair-accessible bus. The church is fully accessible. Carryout meals will be taken to 300 homes. Inmates at the local jail will also be served.
For more information, or to sign up for takeout, delivery or a ride, call 712-548-4430.
Thanksgiving Dinner
Calvary Episcopal Church, 1308 S. Cleveland, will host a Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, starting at 1 p.m. It is a free dinner and open to anyone who wishes to come, especially those who are alone or wish to come to visit with their friends or meet new ones.
Angelus
Women of the community are cordially invited to attend the annual “Angelus” at Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave., on Dec. 3. Please come for an inspirational evening as Advent begins. A time of fellowship will begin at 6 p.m. followed by dinner served by the men of the church at 6:30 p.m. The evening will conclude with a quiet time of worship for reflection and renewal. The Spirituality Center labyrinth will be available for prayer and meditation beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Angelus is an event allowing the women of the church and the community to spend time together during one of the most exciting times of the church year. In these few quiet hours, a space is created to focus on the real meaning of Advent so later we can enter into all the preparations of the season with new inspiration.
The cost of the dinner will be $8, paid at the door. Please make your reservations by Nov. 27 by calling 712-251-9891 or the church office at 276-3121. Early reservations help with planning and are much appreciated.
The Browns Classic Christmas
The "Arts at St. Joseph" presents The Browns Classic Christmas on Dec. 8 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1305 Okoboji Ave., Milford, Iowa. The Browns bring the joy of the Christmas season with their singing, instrumental songs and carols performed in their "Branson style" concert. A reception will follow the free Advent concert in the Parish Center. A freewill donation will be accepted. Doors open at 4 p.m.
The Browns Classic Christmas concert will highlight traditional songs and carols through family harmony and their instrumental artistry on guitars, violins and electric fiddles. The Brown family has performed Christmas shows at the Americana Theater in Branson, Mo., Dollywood, and at their 100-year-old restored theater in Le Mars, Iowa. Shelly Brown describes their show as having a "... message of hope and love and redemption for people. There will be fun songs and songs that tug at your heartstrings."
The Browns have been singing together as a family for 19 years. Shelly Brown, the matriarch of the family, and her children, Michaela, Adam and Andrew, bring their love for music to audiences around Iowa, the United States and the world. The Brown family recently released their newest recording, "Aim Higher."
The "Arts at St. Joseph" is proud to host this concert as part of its series of sacred arts presentations, and it is grateful to its corporate sponsors: the Patrice and Rita Leary Foundation and United Community Bank.