Area church news: Thanksgiving and Advent special events

This meal is made available to the community by Rejoice! Community Church and area businesses and volunteers. Food will be prepared for 600 people. Free rides are available on the church's wheelchair-accessible bus. The church is fully accessible. Carryout meals will be taken to 300 homes. Inmates at the local jail will also be served.

For more information, or to sign up for takeout, delivery or a ride, call 712-548-4430.

Thanksgiving Dinner

Calvary Episcopal Church, 1308 S. Cleveland, will host a Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, starting at 1 p.m. It is a free dinner and open to anyone who wishes to come, especially those who are alone or wish to come to visit with their friends or meet new ones.

Angelus

Women of the community are cordially invited to attend the annual “Angelus” at Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave., on Dec. 3. Please come for an inspirational evening as Advent begins. A time of fellowship will begin at 6 p.m. followed by dinner served by the men of the church at 6:30 p.m. The evening will conclude with a quiet time of worship for reflection and renewal. The Spirituality Center labyrinth will be available for prayer and meditation beginning at 5:30 p.m.