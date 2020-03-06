Area church news

Irish baked potato buffet
New Horizons United Church of Christ, 141 Reed St., in Akron, Iowa, will host an Irish Baked Potato Buffet fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. March 14. The menu will include a baked potato with a choice of toppings, homemade pie and beverage for $6. Also a hot dog meal for $2. Carry-outs are available and free delivery within the Akron city limits. Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to the American Legion Post 186 of Akron. For more information call 712-568-3446.
Faith meets fiction
Members of the Faith Meets Fiction group at Grace United Methodist Church, 1720 Morningside Ave., are reading "Learning to Breathe" by New York Times bestselling author, Karen White. The main character discovers that taking a leap of faith is better for her than always wondering what might have been. People from the community are invited to read the book at home during the month and join in the discussion at 7 p.m. on March 23 in the church parlor.
St. John's concert
Richard Bruxvooot Colligan will be in concert at 3 p.m. on March 8 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Craig, Iowa. Free will offering will be accepted. Colligan is a composer and musician who serves across denominations inviting a perspective of lifelong spiritual formation to community singing.
Lenten service
Whitfield United Methodist Church, 1319 W. Fifth St., will continue its Lenten Service on March 11, 18, 25, and April 1. Soup will be served at noon, followed by mediation with Pastor Liz Tucker. All are invited.
Three Lutheran churches
Three Lutheran Churches in Siouxland will come together for Wednesday evening worship during the season of Lent. Immanuel Lutheran Church of Sioux City, New Life Lutheran Church of Sergeant Bluff, and St. Mark Lutheran Church will come together for the next four Wednesday evenings during the Lenten season. All neighbors and friends are welcome to join in. Dinner will be served at 5:15 p.m. followed by worship at 6 p.m. All events will be held at the St. Mark Lutheran, 5200 Glenn Ave., in Sioux City.