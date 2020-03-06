Area church news

Irish baked potato buffet

New Horizons United Church of Christ, 141 Reed St., in Akron, Iowa, will host an Irish Baked Potato Buffet fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. March 14. The menu will include a baked potato with a choice of toppings, homemade pie and beverage for $6. Also a hot dog meal for $2. Carry-outs are available and free delivery within the Akron city limits. Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to the American Legion Post 186 of Akron. For more information call 712-568-3446.

Faith meets fiction

Members of the Faith Meets Fiction group at Grace United Methodist Church, 1720 Morningside Ave., are reading "Learning to Breathe" by New York Times bestselling author, Karen White. The main character discovers that taking a leap of faith is better for her than always wondering what might have been. People from the community are invited to read the book at home during the month and join in the discussion at 7 p.m. on March 23 in the church parlor.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. John's concert