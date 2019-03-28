Music and Testimony
New Freedom Church, 423 George St., invites the public to a night of inspired worship music and meaningful testimony from Pastor Kiran Paul of India, at 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone is welcome. For more information go to NewFreedom.Church or the church's Facebook page.
Genocide Awareness Day
Congregation Beth Shalom and Morningside College students will display social action exhibits and projects from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Congregation Beth Shalom, 815 38th St., in Sioux City. From 2 to 3 p.m., Marisa M. Cummings, University of South Dakota director, Native Student Service, will present information as it relates to the history, development and progress of Native American genocide. This event is free and open to the public.
Teens Encounter Christ
Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 S. Martha St., will host Teens Encounter Christ (TEC) weekend April 12-14. TEC is an interdenominational weekend for teenagers in high school. The teens arrive at 4:30 p.m. April 12 and are done by 6 p.m. April 14. Over the course of three days, six of the teens and two Spiritual Directors (pastors) on the team give talks on subjects like Christian community, Christian action, responding to God’s love, etc. The talks include personal witnesses and spur great conversations around each table. The latest Christian music, games, good food and lots of laughter put everyone at ease. Teens bring their sleeping bags and sleep on the floor of the church. Youth are given the opportunity to grow in personal faith and also have a chance to meet other Christian teens from multiple schools and different faith backgrounds. More information can be found at www.siouxlandtec.com. You may also call Gwen McGhee at 402-355-2660 or Julie Garoutte at 712-490-9210 to register.
Arts at St. Joseph
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford, Iowa, will present John Moore in Concert with the Alexander Piano Trio at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The free concert will bring together Okoboji's own extraordinarily talented classical chamber music ensemble. Doors open at 4 p.m. A reception will follow the concert in the parish center.
Guest speaker
Retired United Methodist Bishop Deborah Lieder Kiesey will be the guest speaker at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., at 10 a.m. worship April 7. Bishop Kiesey was born in Sioux City and served in several Iowa congregations before becoming a district superintendent and then bishop. The children of the Sunday School will also present their Spring Skit, titled "Sidekicks/Gates of Heaven," during the service. Following the service the children will attend a performance of "Jack and the Beanstalk" at Morningside College.
Church Bingo
Knights of Columbus Epiphany Council 743 has attained a two-year gaming license and will be hosting cash prize Bingo games from 5 to 9 p.m. starting on April 13 in the Cathedral Hall and a 50/50 Raffle ending at 8 p.m. Food and beverages will be available. Bingo Night will be every third Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. starting in May.
Lenten services
Faith Lutheran Church, 3101 Hamilton Blvd., will hold Lenten services at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. A free-will casserole meal will be held at 6 p.m. prior to the evening service.
The public is invited to attend the weekly Wednesday Lenten services at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport. The theme is "Judge Not." A free-will homemade Chinese meal will be served at noon and from 5 to 6:45 p.m. to support the orphanage in Bamako, Mali, West Africa.